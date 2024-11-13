FG applauds Azura Power for donating 240kw solar power plant to UNN

The Federal Government has applauded Azura Power West Africa Limited for donating a 240kw Solar Car Park to Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) to boost electricity supply in the faculty.

Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power made the commendation in Nsukka on Wednesday during the inauguration and handover of the 240kw Solar Car Park worth N900m built by Azura Power as part of the company’s social corporate responsibility.

Adelabu said that energy played a crucial role in driving development, especially in sectors like education, healthcare, industry among others.

“The importance of ensuring that our institutions have access to reliable affordable and sustainable energy cannot be overstated.

“It’s in this context that this project holds such significant value to our yearning and aspiration towards sustainable energy development for the country.

“By providing UNN with this state-of-the-art solar-powered car park, we are not only enhancing the university’s energy capacity but also contributing to the environmental sustainability agenda of our nation,” he said.

The minister commended the donor, Azura Power West Africa Limited for providing solar electricity that will ensure uninterrupted clean power supply to the faculty of engineering.

“This uninterrupted power supply will boost leaning, teaching and research in this faculty.

“We commend Azura Power for their unwavering commitment to the growth and development of renewable energy in Nigeria.

“This project is a testament to the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and its believe in the transformative power of renewable energy to address Nigeria’s energy deficits,” he said.

Adelabu, who was represented by Mr Sunday Owolabi, the Director of Renewable and Rural Power Access in the ministry, also commended Crimeng Services Limited, the Contractor that handled the project for delivering a quality work according to specifications.

“The ministry of power is impressed on the quality of work done by Crimeng Services Limited the contractor that handlled the project

” I urged the faculty to make judicious use of the project and ensure its proper maintenance,” he said.

Speaking, Mr. Ekundayo Ibeun, Managing Director of Crimeng Services Limited, the Contractor that executed the project, said that the indigenous company had good track records in fields of energy provision, telecommunication engineering and building automation.

He said that the 240kw solar car park in UNN was done with indigenous content and innovation, together with application of technologies around the world.

“We thank Azura Power for selecting Crimeng Services Limited as a sole contractor for this project, and we are happy we delivered quality project according to specifications.

“It is in our custom to have excellence and quality in our projects delivery.

“Some of our company workers will be UNN to maintain the project as well as help train some staff of UNN that will take over the maintenance after 2 years warranty, this project is designed and built to last for 25 years.

In a remark, Mr. Edu Okeke, the Managing Director of Azura Power, who is an alumnus Faculty of Engineering UNN, said that the project is part of its company’s initiative that aligned with Nigeria’s energy transition goals, and President Bola Tinubu’s administration power sector reforms.

“Every year, Azura Power allocates $1m to support projects that promote sustainable livelihoods, health, education, and infrastructure.

” The solar car park is not only an addition to the university’s facilities; it represents a significant step towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering educational and social development through renewable energy.

“The 240kw is projected to generate over 400,000 kWh of clean energy annually, providing a consistent power supply that will enhance teaching and learning.

“I urge other alumni and corporate organisations to look back and contribute to our institutions by providing resource to allow staff of the university to focus on what matters most, which is the education and empowerment of our future leaders,” he said.

Speaking, Prof. Polycarp Chigbu, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of UNN, represented by Prof. Romanus Ezeokonkwo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, said that 240kw solar car park donation to faculty of engineering was a big relief to the university as electricity supply had become a major challenging issue in UNN for some times now.

“UNN commend Azura Power for this wonderful intervention, if other faculties in the university will get similar interventions, the problem of electricity supply in UNN will be over,” he said.

Earlier, Prof. Ikechukwu Ezema, Dean, Facility of Engineering, UNN said that the Azura project would not only provide the faculty with 240kw solar power in offices and classroom but will also serve as a training facility for our students on solar installation, data collection and analysis.

“The faculty will forever remain grateful to Azura power for providing staff and students with 24 hours uninterrupted solar electricity supply,” he said.