FG, American corporation partner on digital skills acquisition for youths

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, says the ministry is set to partner the American Tower Corporation (ATC) Nigeria, to provide free training on Information and Communications Technology (ICT) for youths.

Bio-Ibrahim said this in Abuja on Friday when some representatives of the organisation, led by the Public Affairs Manager for Africa, Mr Ehize Ilozavbie, paid her a courtesy visit.

The minister explained that the ministry was prepared to collaborate with ATC in providing greater opportunities for youths to benefit from the services of the organisation.

She added that “the ministry’s major mandate is to create an enabling environment for youths to thrive and to prepare them for the 21st century economy, just as President Bola Tinubu emphasised severally during his engagements.

“We are ready to partner with you in the area of information communication technology, which is the main area of partnership that our youths can benefit from.”

On his part, Ilozavbie informed the minister that “ATC is committed to strengthening the telecommunications industry in Nigeria.

“The organisation has presence in 33 states, with its skill acquisition centres designed to up-skill community members free of charge.”

According to him, the organisation has more than 8000 telecom towers across the country.

He further said that about 98 per cent of the organisation’s sites have renewable energy.

Ilozavbie explained that no fewer than 50,000 Nigerians have been trained at the sites across the federation at no cost to the trainees.

He also informed the minister of another component of the organisation’s programmes known as “Girls in ICT”, focusing on training of girls from secondary schools in ICT.

He added that some of the graduates from the training sites have gained employment abroad as a result of the knowledge they acquired.(NAN)

By Franca Ofili