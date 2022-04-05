FG always ready to create platform for Diaspora investment- Gov. Sule

By Maureen Okon

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says the Federal Government is always ready to creating an enabling environment for Diaspora’s contributions and investments to Nigeria’s development.

Sule said this at the 2nd Phase of the Zumunta Association of USA Inc. Benevolent Palliative project Awards in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, Zumunta Association Inc. United States of America is a non-for-profit Cultural Community Organisation, based in the Diaspora.

NAN also reports that the association presented to 18 Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), from 11 states of the country and Federal Capital Territory some palliative and awards.

The State Focal Point Officers from the states that benefited from the palliative included Adamawa, Bauchi , Benue, Gombe, Kwara, Niger, Taraba, Kaduna, Plateau, Lagos, and Nasarawa

The governor lauded the association’s humanism and patriotism to Nigerians , saying that they had not forgotten their home country and dedicated their time, resources and global exposure to its development.

“Your act of humanity will go a long way in facilitating the change we hope to see in Nigeria.

“Let me seize this opportunity to assure you that the Federal Government on its part will spare no effort to create an enabling environment that will protect and support its Diaspora.

“To excel in their various calling and in turn encourage them to contribute and invest their quota to the development of their father’s land,” he said.

The Minister of State Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, lauded the Zumunta Association for its benevolent nature towards elevating the suffering of the less privilege in Nigeria.

Dada also added that the Federal Government would spare no effort to create necessary platform for the Diaspora to develop their father’s land.

He urged the association to work with the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in actualising its goal.

He commended and encouraged members of the association to continue being good ambassadors of Nigeria in their host communities.

Speaking earlier, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa the Chairman of NIDCOM, commended the association’s efforts at giving back to their home country and also for organising the programme.

Dabiri-Erewa quoted President Muhammad Buhari as saying that the Nigerians communities in the Diaspora were the number one ambassadors of Nigeria.

The chairman added that the Diasporas were the integral part in national development.

She gave assurance that NiDCOM was now a partner with the Zumunta Association and would give them the platform to make giving back to their country a smooth ride.

Dabiri-Erewa added that the Diaspora were important to any country’s development, adding that Nigerians Diaspora donated 50 million Naira during the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Philip Moses, the President Zumunta Association, said that since the inception both national and respective state chapter had acquitted themselves creditably in promoting a positive image of Nigeria in the USA.

“We have encouraged trade and investment opportunities by facilitating face-to-face meetings between Nigerian entrepreneurs and their American counterparts.

“We have done this through our Zumunta Annual International Convention which this year will take place in Houston, Taxes, USA.

” Zumunta has also boosted national unity by working with the National Cultural Community organisations, such as; Egbe Omo Oduduwa, and the Ndigbo both cultural organisations in the USA.

“So as to enhance and promote cultural heritage through music, songs and dances, We have collaborated with each other to issue joint communities about situation in Nigeria from time to time,” he said.(NAN)

