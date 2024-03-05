FG affirms commitment to implement UNMAS in North-East

The Federal Government has reiterated commitment in implementing the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in the North East region of Nigeria, as efforts are being intensified to realize this crucial initiative.

This assurance was given by the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON, during a meeting with the delegation from the United Nations Mine Action Service, led by Director Ileen Cohn, at his office in Ship House, Abuja.

This assurance was given by the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON, during a meeting with the delegation from the United Nations Mine Action Service, led by Director Ileen Cohn, at his office in Ship House, Abuja.

Dr. Matawalle emphasized the government’s dedication to collaborating with UNMAS to facilitate the reintegration of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and farmers into society for improved livelihoods.

“We are focused on developing action plans that will facilitate the return of IDPs and farmers to their lands,” he said.

The Minister stressed the importance of Federal government providing necessary technical support for the establishment of a national Mine Action Center in the North East, reiterating its importance in enabling IDPs to access education and reintegrate into their communities.

Earlier, in her response, Cohn commended the Minister’s efforts in bringing the Government of Borno state to support and facilitate this initiative by providing both residential and office accommodation and also highlighted the ongoing progress in establishing the Mine Action Centre in Maiduguri.

She affirmed UNMAS’s commitment in supporting rehabilitation efforts for displaced IDPs and farmers in the region.