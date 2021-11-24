FG adopts new strategy to tackle 2 spill in Niger Delta

National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) says it has rolled out strategies to tackle incessant oil spills in communities in Niger Delta.

NOSDRA Director-General, Idris Musa, disclosed this at a one-day Community-based Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) plan on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, organised by NOSDRA to create awareness on dangers of pipeline vandalism.

Represented by Mr Oladipo Obanuwa, NOSDRA’s Director, Asset Safety and Mitigation, Musa said new strategy involves deployment of its DRR plan to all states in region.

DRR plan was first carried out in Bayelsa state in 2014, and will now be replicated in other oil-producing states and transit states.

plan was developed by NOSDRA to create and sustain an interface with stakeholders that hitherto has not been effectively engaged in effort to curb pipeline vandalism.

“Even though crude oil spills can sometimes occur from failure of equipment, pipeline vandalism by unscrupulous elements contributes largely to this menace.

“This menace has resulted in adverse socio-economic, health and environmental problems that have threatened ecosystem and the ’s livelihood,” he said.

Musa said agency commenced test running new strategy in Ikarama and Kalada communities as well as in 25 other participating communities between May 26 and August 27 2015.

According to him, DRR plan harmonises roles and responsibilities of government, oil industry operators, host and transit communities, and other relevant stakeholders in addressing crude oil spills.

“So, DRR Plan will be a community-driven, community-implemented, community-monitored and community-evaluated project.

“It also ensures that host and transit communities in collaboration with relevant stakeholders hold responsible for advocacy and protection of their immediate environment,” he explained.

Mr Emmanuel Fienemika, Director, Inspectorate and Enforcement, Rivers State Ministry of Environment, expressed concern over activities of pipeline vandals in state.

He attributed the rising vandalism to the alleged refusal of pipeline owners and operators to partner and engage communities.

“Pipeline owners and operators’ failure to partner host communities has led to distrust and self-help syndrome in our communities.

“To tackle the menace of pipeline vandalism, the Rivers State Government enacted the Rivers State Environmental Protection and Management Law of 2019.

“Thereafter, we inaugurated committees on pipeline protection and preservation of oil and gas right of way, to carry out sensitisation campaigns across the communities,” he noted.

Fienemika urged NOSDRA to be dogged, honest and consistent in its newly-introduced programme that seeks to effectively tackle crude oil spills in the country. (NAN)

