Festivities: FCCPC wants consumers to verify bags of rice weights

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has advised consumers to verify the weight of bags of rice in the market before purchase, to ensure they align with stated claims.

The Acting Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Dr Adamu Abdullahi, said this in a

statement in Abuja on Thursday,

He said that the advice was due to findings during a recent operation by the FCCPC, in which deceptive rice weight claims were discovered at an outlet in Garki Modern Market, FCT

Abdullahi urged consumers to report any inconsistencies in rice weight through the complaint tab on the commission’s website www.fccpc.gov.ng.

He said that Section 125 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) stated that businesses must not make false or deceptive representations about material facts to consumers.

According to him, Section 138 further places liability on manufacturers, importers, distributors and suppliers for breach of implied obligations by law, including product claims.

”FCCPC conducted a targeted enforcement operation at the Garki Modern Market in Abuja.

”This action was part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to protect consumer rights and interests, FCCPA 2018, particularly under Sections 17(l)(s), 116(2), 124, 125, 138, and 155.

”The operation aimed to verify the accuracy of product claims on 25kg and 50kg bags of rice.

”Our findings revealed discrepancies between the weight claims and the actual content; such practices not only violate the FCCPA but also exploit consumers through deceptive means.

”We have issued summons to the perpetrators.

”They are required to appear before the Commission and provide a written undertaking to cease these deceptive practices.

”A Mutual Supervisory Understanding (MSU) will also be issued to monitor compliance.

”As we approach the festive season, like every other season, the FCCPC encourages consumers to demand and insist on full value for money,” he said.

The acting executive vice chairman said the Commission was committed to safeguarding consumer rights and would continue to relentlessly pursue fairness in the marketplace. (NAN)

By Ginika Okoye