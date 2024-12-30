Festivities: Cross River diaspora group urges residents to prioritise health

By Christian Njoku

A group, Cross Riverians in Diaspora (CRID), has called on residents of the state to remember and take care of their health while they enjoy the Calabar Carnival and yuletide season.

The President of CRID, Mr Christopher Lekan, gave the advice on Monday in Calabar during a free medical outreach organised by the group at the popular Christmas Village in Calabar.

Lekan said while people were enjoying the carnival and having fun, CRID was focused on their health as only a healthy workforce could increase productivity in the state.

The president, who is based in the U.S, said the target was merrymakers at the Christmas Village where a lot of fun activities were ongoing until Jan. 1.

“We have partners who work with us to support treatment of those that are found to require further treatment.

“Though we are in the diaspora, we believe in Cross River; so, we are bringing our competencies and contacts together for the development of the state in partnership with the state government,” he said.

On her part, Dr Esu Ezeani, the Secretary of the Healthcare Committee of CRID, said the outreach became necessary in order to give back to Cross River where they all started from.

Ezeani, who is based in Gambia, added that another aim of the outreach was to gather data on the prevalent health challenges in the state, while supporting the government in ensuring a healthier populace.

Dr Norbert Mogar, the Physician on Ground, said that that the goal was to enhance the health of residents of Cross River using the outreach.

Mogar said in the cause of the screening, they came across people with moderate to severe challenges.

He said that medication was provided to those with minor ailments while those with critical conditions were referred to the group’s partner.

“We are also using this opportunity to inculcate in residents of the state the attitude of checking their health status and not just waiting until they are sick and almost dying before seeking medical attention, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outreach involved screening for blood pressure, sugar level, Human Immune Virus (HIV), hepatitis, Body Mass Index (BMI), free consultation with doctor, among others. (NAN)