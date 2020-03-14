Fertilizer plant, change maker for agriculture, economy -Dangote

The President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has said the $2bn Fertilizer plant in Lekki, Lagos, soon to come on stream, is a change maker for the agricultural sector in particular, and Nigeria’s economy in general.

A statement made available to Newsdiaryonline quoted Dangote as saying that the plant would trigger massive employment, boost government schemes on farming, enhance industrial products, and tackle the challenges of forex.

Represented by the Group Executive Director, Stakeholder Relations of the Group, Engr. Ahmed Mansur at the Group’s Special Day ceremony at the Kaduna International Trade Fair, recently, Dangote said his Fertiliser and Petrochemical plants, would improve livelihood of Nigerians and reduce poverty in the country to a great extent.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General, Yusuf Tukur Buratai also commended Dangote for his giant strides in the development of the country.