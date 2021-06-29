Fernandinho signs new one-year deal at Manchester City

captain Fernandinho insists he unfinished business at the after signing a one-year contract extension.

The 36-year-old will stay on at the Etihad Stadium until 2022 and is targeting another shot at the .

His team lost to Chelsea their first final .

head and mind, the job is not done yet and so that’s why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the to achieve the goals they’re looking for,” said the Brazilian.

point of view, we can do that. There’s still places to improve and to get those targets.

“Obviously, for me and for family ’s a pleasure to stay in Manchester for one more year.

“If I can keep doing the same way, leading them inside the pitch, off the pitch, to help them to improve and get better and to better the games, I will be the happiest person there.”

Fernandinho joined from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and made 350 appearances and won 12 domestic trophies that time.

He became the joint-most decorated player in League Cup history season when he won a sixth Carabao Cup.

“Fernandinho’s contribution to cannot be overstated,” said director of football Txiki Begiristain.

“He is an outstanding footballer —— one of the best in the world in his position —- and an exemplary professional.”(dpa/)

