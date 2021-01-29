FERMA to rehabilitate 274km road in Bauchi,  official says

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) is to rehabilitate 274km of road in Bauchi state.
Mr Nanpan Joroh, FERMA controller in charge of tBauchi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Bauchi.
Joroh said that contract for the road, which cost he did not disclose, has already been awarded to reputable construction firms within and outside the state, with a completion period of six months.
He said contract for the rehabilitation of the 137km Bauchi-Kari road, was awarded to an Abuja-based construction firm, JE CON construction Nigeria Ltd while the 97km Bauchi-Ningi road, awarded to AYM Shafa Constructions firm.
He also said that the 40km Bauchi-Tafawa-Balewa road rehabilitation, has began.
The controller said the scope of work include patching of potholes, re-construction of damaged culverts and strengthening of pavements.
He urged the people to always report cases of damaged portions of roads to enable FERMA address same to avert further total collapse.(NAN)
