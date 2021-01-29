FERMA to rehabilitate 274km road in Bauchi,  official says

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) is to rehabilitate 274km of road in Bauchi state. The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) is to rehabilitate 274km of road in Bauchi state.

Mr Nanpan Joroh, FERMA controller in charge of tBauchi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Bauchi.

Joroh said that contract for the road, which cost he did not disclose, has already been awarded to reputable construction firms within and outside the state, with a completion period of six months.