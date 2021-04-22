The Bauchi office of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has rehabilitated 306km of roads in five months.



Mr Nanfang Joro, the maintenance Engineer in charge of the agency made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday.



He said the roads include the the 63km Bauchi to Ningi, 50km Bauchi to Tafawa Balewa, 97km Kari-Misau-Yana to Jigawa state boundary.

Others, he said, are the 56km Jigawa boundary to Katagum.



He said that the 187km Bauchi-Kari to Yobe boundary is ongoing and would soon be completed.



Joro said the scope of work include patching of potholes, re-construction of damaged culverts, strengthening of pavements and reinstatement of eroded road shoulders.



”The rehabilitation projects were awarded to befitting construction firms in December 2020 with the time frame of six months.



”We are determined and committed to rehabilitate and maintain all federal roads,” he said.



He urged the people to always report cases of damaged portions of roads to enable FERMA address same to avert further total collapse. (NAN)

