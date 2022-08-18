FERMA rehabilitates 116kms of federal roads in Adamawa

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Adamawa office of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) said it had rehabilitated about 116 kilometers of roads across the 1,257.5 kilometers existing federal roads in the state.

Malam Babangida Kawuwa, the the agency’s coordinator made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday.

He said the affected roads were the 60km Yola- Ngurore to Numan road and the 32 kilometers of the failed sections of Demsa to Numan township roads and the 17km Gombi to Garkida.

He added that 6km mararabar mubi – mubi town was also rehabilitated by fixing the culverts and drains along the road.

Kawuwa said that the agency will continue to repair all roads in the state for the maximum comfort and safety of motorists.

He said, ”the agency had through its 2020 intervention projects rehabilitated 1km and 320 meters of township road in Jimeta metropolis and Bujiram street in Yola town.

”We have also rehabilitated 1km at the Modibbo Adama University.

“We had achieved this feat in the last three months.

“All these projects were executed through direct labour which led to their timely completion,” he said.

Kawuwa assured that the intervention would be extended to some existing federal institutions like Army and Air force, the mobile police barracks and the federal medical center in Yola town.

He, however, decried the cases of overloading by motorists and the dilapidated nature of some of the roads due to old age.

Kawuwa appreciated the management of the agency for prompt release of fund which accelerated the execution of the projects. NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

