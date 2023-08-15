FERMA begins repairs on failed sections of Benin-Sagamu Expressway

By Usman Aliyu

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has started repairs and maintenance work on the failed sections of the Benin-Sagamu Expressway.

“We have observed that these failures are primarily due to blocked water channels, resulting in water accumulation on the roadway.

“We are actively de-silting existing lined drains and constructing additional ones to ensure proper drainage,’’ Mr Muktar Abdulrahim, the Federal Roads Maintenance Engineer in Edo, said on Tuesday in Benin.

“Our efforts also encompass unblocking weep holes at the Ovia Bridge and introducing water channels at the bridge approach to prevent water pooling, a factor contributing to the road’s deterioration.

“Once these preventive measures are implemented, we will concentrate on rectifying the failures, by addressing the root causes and then conducting the necessary repairs.

“We are confident that the resulting improvements will stand the test of time,’’ he said.

Abdulrahim added that FERMA had successfully addressed the issue of punching failure on the bridge deck at Isoko Camp, a notorious spot known for causing traffic congestion.

“The failure on the deck has been reinstated and we are awaiting the completion of the curing period before it can be reopened for use.

“We appeal to motorists and other road users to exercise patience while the concrete undergoes the curing period.

“Repairs have also started on other failed sections of the road,’’ he said.

Abdulrahim stressed the need to address underlying causes before tackling road failures themselves.

He said the FERMA team had also moved to Okada area where a water pond had rendered a section of the road impassable.

“Currently, we are working in that region. Our plan involves extensive de-silting of the carriageway, culverts, and lined drains.

“We will also construct additional line drains to enhance proper water discharge. Subsequently, we will proceed with repairs on the affected carriageway itself.

“This will entail stabilising the base, using hardcore and stone base before applying asphalt,’’ he said.

Abdulrahim said also that FERMA was optimistic about fixing failed portions of other federal roads in Edo, but it must prioritise repairs based on the severity of issues involved.

The Edo House of Assembly had earlier summoned FERMA officials to address the deteriorating conditions of federal roads, which had exacerbated traffic congestion and auto crashes in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

