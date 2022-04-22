FERMA begins rehabilitation of 134km federal roads in Bauchi state

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Bauchi office, has commenced the rehabilitation of 134 kms of federal roads through its special intervention project, according to Mr Nanfan Joroh, the FERMA engineer in charge..

Joroh, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi, on Friday,cited the roads to be rehabilitated to include the 30km of the damaged portions of the Bauchi to Ningi road in Ningi Local Government Area and reconstruction of the two kilometre Zadawa-Sambalo to Madakeri road.

“The Zadawa to Madakeri road project would include the construction of three box culverts for free flow of water, especially during the rainy season.

“The rehabilitation of the 32 km Kari-Yana to Jigawa state border would commence as soon as the contractor had been mobilized to the site.

“About 70 kms rehabilitation work had been awarded on the Bauchi to Jos road and the project involved patching of the failed portion of the road, pavement strengthening and reconstruction of failed culverts’’, he said.

Joroh said the agency was working in collaboration with all the stakeholders, especially the state government and the Federal Road Safety Corps, to ensure safe and secured roads in the state.

He commended the agency for introducing the special intervention project and for the prompt release of funds to existing state offices enabling them to perform optimally.

NAN reports that the agency had in the last one year rehabilitated no fewer than 250 kms of federal roads in the state, to guarantee safety of road users and commuters. (NAN)

