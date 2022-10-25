FERMA begins installation of streetlights on Adamawa highways

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Adamawa office of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has begun the installation of solar powered streetlights on highways and strategic locations in Adamawa State, to ease night traffic and enhance social life of the people.

Malam Babangida Kawuwa, the agencie’s Road Maintenance Engineer, made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday.

He said the benefiting communities included the premises of Modibbo Adama University (MAUN) in Yola town, Sangere exit in Yola South Local Government Area and Oba township roads in Hong LGA.

According to him, the agency has also installed the light along Mubi to Gela highway, saying “we have recently secured approval to install the facility in the premises of the Federal Polytechnic Mubi.

He said the projects were being handled by the agency’s Department of Planning and Engineering Services, saying the integrated solar power streetlight project was a component of a highway aimed at illuminating the way for easy movement.

” We are presently handling a 3-km road maintenance project along Maiha to Mubi road,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government, has under its housing and electrification programme, installed 730 streetlights and constructed 100 houses in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

