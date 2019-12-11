FERMA Amendment Bill scales second reading at Senate

By Haruna Salami

A Bill for an Act to repeal the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA Act, the Federal Highways Act the Control of Advertisement Act and establish the Federal Roads Authority, scaled second reading at the Senate, on Wednesday.

Leading the debate, the sponsor of the bill, Sen. Gershom Bassey (Cross River South), informed his colleagues of the importance of repealing the Acts in order to get the roads working again.

According to him, “the 36,000 km Federal road network is by far the largest and most valuable single public infrastructure asset owned by the Federal government of Nigeria and there is nowhere in the world that this expanse of road network us managed solely by government.”

He said over 80% of goods and services are transported by road leading to tremendous pressure on our roads, since other modes of transportation like rail and shipping, are underdeveloped and air transport is too expensive for most Nigerians.

“Road development and maintenance in Nigeria seems uncoordinated and vulnerable to extreme climate events,” he said adding that “funding is poor and comes in an unpredictable manner, making the cost of road maintenance in Nigeria to be one of the highest in the world.”

Sen. Bassey stressed that “despite the amendment of the FERMA Act in 2007, mandating PPPRA to provide funding for road maintenance, no amount of money has been released as a result over N870 billion is owed by PPPRA for road maintenance, as we speak.

“Mr. President, my distinguished colleague, the federal road authority Bill seeks to create a frame work that allows other revenue streams to support government budgetary efforts on roads,” he said.

Sen. Bassey further noted that, the bill seeks to manage the the Federal Road network, so that it is safe and efficient to promote sustainable development and operation of the road sector, as well as facilitate the development of competitive markets.

The lawmaker insisted the the Federal Roads Authority, FRA, will in, collaboration with Federal Roads Safety Commission, FRSC, advise the Federal on effective methods of curbing road accidents and others.

According to him, the 9th Senate needed to clearly work towards revamping the Nigerian road network, which has suffered neglect over the years because of poor funding.

“We have to immediately ensure that the 5% user pump price of petrol and diesel accruing to road maintenance from PPPRA is remitted for that purpose.”

Senators Stella Udua, Barau Jibrin, among others who contributed to the debate, applauded the initiative and commended the sponsor of the bill.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan therefore referred the Bill to the Appropriate committee for public hearing before its final passage.