FEPSGA 2022: CAC boss commends medal winning athletes

By Chinenye Offor

Alhaji Garba Abubakar, Registrar General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has commended his athletes for winning medals at the just concluded Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) in Jos, Plateau.

Abubakar stated this in a statement by Mr Rasheed Mahe, Head of Media Unit on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CAC’s Olayinka Oghai won silver medal in the Ayo female category, while Abubakar Gusau won bronze in the badminton male category.

Mahe said that Bukar Abubukar and Glory Essien, clinched bronze in squash mixed doubles, while Umar Farouq also won a bronze medal in swimming.

Mahe said Abubakar promised to encourage athletes from the commission to win more medals at future games.

NAN also report that the annual game began on Dec. 16 and ended on Dec.

The commission was represented by 58 contingents under the leadership of Glory Essien, Deputy Director and Head Budget, Planning, Research, and Statistics at BPRS.

NAN reports that the federal Ministry of Works and Housing was presented an award for the overall first position for highest number of attendance.

The Federal Ministry of Interior won the 2nd position while the 3rd position went to the Federal Ministry of Education.(NAN)