Femi Gbajabiamila vows to sue CUPP for defamation

As parties intensify campaign for the ninth House of Representatives Speaker election, the campaign organisation of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Femi Gbajabiamila, has threatened to sue the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) defamation of character.

The Director General of the Femi Gbajabiamila /Ahmed Wase Campaign Organisation, Abdul Mumin Jibrin, stated this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the decision to sue CUPP leadership followed criminal allegations against Gbajabiamila which are untrue.

Jibrin insisted that Gbajabiamila has not been served any court document hence he would be on the floor of the Green chamber to participate in the election on June 11 despite the campaign of calumny.

He also said that the Inspector General of Police had been petitioned and urged to go after the leadership of the CUPP with a view to investigating the source of their information and to identify their collaborators in the federal parliament. (NAN)

