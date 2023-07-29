Female World Cup: Ex-Falcons coach says team can surpass quarter final record

Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Super Falcons former coach, Godwin Izilein says the team has the potential to surpass its quarter finals record at the ongoing female world cup.

Izilein said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Friday.

He said that the players needed to improve on the team’s cohesion for a better outing in their coming game.

The former female team’s coach said that the team’s performance so far at the ongoing female world cup was encouraging.

”So far, the team has surpassed the expectations of many. The team can indeed surpass its previous record of reaching the quarter finals.

”The girls need to ensure effective possession of the ball. This is lacking in the Falcons team now.

”It is advantageous to keep possession of the ball. Our girls also need to learn how to mark when dispossessed,” he said.

Izilein urged the team to make good use of the ongoing world cup, to write their names in the book of history.

He expressed worries that after nine appearances at the female global event, the country still had nothing to show.

”You can see that there is need to improve on our performance. We have the materials, the girls are strong and experienced, we can achieve it,” he said.

The Super Falcons are now top on their group ahead of Canada and Australia, following their 3-2 win against the co-host team on Thursday.

The Nigerian side, who drew their opening game against Canada, is billed to play their last group match against Ireland on Monday.(NAN)

