Female Participation in Ondo State Elections, By Victoria Manya, Tracy Keshi and Dr Akinyinka Akinyoade

FEMALE   PARTICIPATION   IN ONDO STATE   ELECTIONS NIGERIA

October 2020 

Download Full Report In pdf

Abstract 

In this study we examine the democratic participation of women prior to and on October 10, 2020, in the elections  conducted in Ondo State. In the backdrop were compounding factors which include previous experiences of election  day violence and campaigns, as well as the organizational capacity of the electoral commission – INEC. Expectations  of violence predictably reduced female participation. Paradoxically, despite the absence of violence, distance of  travel to polling units rather affected female participation. 

Dr. Akinyinka Akinyoade, Victoria Manya and Tracy Keshi 

Contact: [email protected] 

SECTION ONE 

BACKGROUND 

In this study, we assess the women’s democratic participation by using the Ondo State elections of October  10, 2020, as a marker. The study deployed opinion polls in 12 out of the 18 local government areas (LGAs) of  the State utilizing a questionnaire survey. Survey sites included: Ondo East, Ondo West, Okitipupa, Ilaje, Ese Odo, Akure South, Ile-Oluji, Owo, Ifedore, Ose, Akoko NW, and Akoko NE. The questions elicited responses to  pertinent issues as; ownership of voters card; impressions about female candidature in electable positions;  the place of men and the family in deciding the women’s vote; fear of violence; the impact of the COVID-19 on  election campaigns; and whether women could vote for candidates of their choice. In the charts & tables below,  we illustrate the outcomes of the study. 

The proportion of accredited female voters in Nigeria has usually been lower than males. Data obtained from the  Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) show that in the 2015 general elections, females  represented 44% of all voters. In Ondo State, 48.8% of all voters were females.1 Despite these seemingly high  and relatively favourable numbers, women occupy only 5.8% of the political offices in the country. In 2015,  there were only seven female senators out of 108 total senators, and six female deputy governors out of 36,  while all State governors were males. Only six women were appointed to the federal cabinet, and only one  female contested for the office of president and four for vice president. These statistics reveal a dire situation in  the participation of women in Nigeria’s governance and potentially in the voting process.  

1INEC Database. Adapted. 2015 – https://www.inecnigeria.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Presidential-Election-Analy sis-2015.pdf 

METHODOLOGY

In eight randomly selected LGAs, a contact person  associated with OPA (One project Africa) administered  questionnaires (containing both open and closed ended questions) to randomly chosen females living  in her street of residence. The economic activity of the  respondents is depicted below in Figure 1. 

Table 1: Percentage distribution of respondents  according to socioeconomic background 

Background profile  Frequency  Proportion %
Marital status 

Single 

Married 

Separated 

Age group 

18-24 (adolescents) 25-34 (young adults) 35+ (older adults) Age undeclared 

Religion 

Christianity 

Islam

 33 

36 

20 

26 

21 

61 

9

 47.1 

51.4 

1.4 

28.6 

37.1 

30.0 

4.3 

87.1 

12.9
Total  70

Source: Fieldwork Ondo State, October 9, 2020. 

Table 1 above indicates an almost evenly split  proportion of single and married female respondents;  the largest proportion of respondents were young  adults aged 25-34 years, followed by adolescents  aged 18-24 years, and the largest proportion (87.1%)  of female respondents stated being Christians. 

2Jide Awesu, Voter Apathy in Ondo State 

Ondo State elections: the  fear of violence 

Election Day violence as well as preceding fierce  disturbance of campaigns work together to induce  apathy in election participation. Ondo State has  historically experienced its fair share of election 

related violence that have often resulted in loss of  lives and property. For instance, during the 1983  elections of Nigeria’s Second Republic, certain  distinguished persons were slain on the basis of their  real or perceived support and party affiliation2 Ondo  State was later split into Ondo and Ekiti States to  improve administrative governance and contribute to  yielding the dividends of democracy. 

However, in the ensuing decades, the re-run 2009  gubernatorial election in Ekiti state became known  as one of the most controversial elections conducted  in Nigerian history due to electoral malpractices in  some wards and local government. “Prior to the re run election, the atmosphere was tense as the major  political parties saw the election as a do-or die- affair.  President Obasanjo had said in a PDP meeting with  stakeholders in February 2007 that the elections  were a do-or-die for his party.” It appeared that the  declaration instigated violence at various phases of  the election and the re-run. Rife were the allegations  that fake soldiers and police had been recruited,  trained, and deployed to intimidate voters and for the  rigging of the elections (The Nation, April 27, 2009:51).  Election observers were also not spared harassment,  intimidation, bodily injuries and were not allowed  to carry out their role, for example in Ifaki ward of  Ido-osi Local Government Area, on election day. This  created doubt on the authenticity of the result from  this area. The level of political violence on the day of  the re-run election and the tense post-election phase  led to a delay in the announcement of election result,  which affected its credibility.3 

3Damilola Agbalajobi. 2019. The Female Nude as a Symbolic Tool for Social and Political Mobilization among the Ekiti  Yoruba. ASCL Visiting Fellow Research Draft. Leiden University. 


Findings  

In terms of voting status, responses obtained show  that while a near-universal (97.1%) of respondents  indicated that women must vote in Ondo State, the  proportion of women with a voter’s card is over ten  points lower at 84.3%. Despite numerous campaigns  elucidating the importance of women’s vote and  informing about the need for women to vote, around  half (55.7%) of the respondents stated that women  participate less than men in active politics. Nearly  20% believe that women are equal to men in terms  of political participation. In contrast, about a quarter  of the women express that female participation is  overtaking men in politics. The later response has  been attributed to peculiarities in some cultural  settings within the State. 

Despite the stated importance of women’s  civic right and duty to vote in elections, barely two thirds (62.9%) of the women expressed interest in  the conduct of elections in Ondo State; respondents  reported the expectation of electoral violence as the  main fear factor in the conduct of Ondo State elections  (71.4%).  

Table 2: Percentage distribution of respondents’  responses 

Description  Number  Proportion %
Important for women to vote Yes 

No 

Owns a voter’s card 

Yes 

No 

Comparing the political  participation of women More than men 

Less than men 

Equal to men 

Other 

Interested in Ondo elections Yes 

No 

To some extent 

Utmost fear in Ondo State  elections 

Violence 

Vote will not count 

Few women candidates 

Others

 68 

59 

11 

17 

39 

13 

44 

14 

12 

50 

15 

2

 97.1 

2.9 

84.3 

15.7 

24.3 

55.7 

18.6 

1.4 

62.9 

20.0 

17.1 

71.4 

21.4 

4.3 

2.8
Total  70

Source: Fieldwork Ondo State, October 9, 2020 

Consequently, electoral violence is a key stumbling  block to women’s participation and a global scourge  that marginalizes women’s rights in politics. According  to the extant literature on hegemonic masculinity, it is a  tactic used to reinforce entrenched patriarchal values  and undermine the integration and representation  of women’s experiences while suppressing their  perspectives in governance, political processes, and  institutions (Sesan, 2015 citing Raewyn Connell, 1987).  Violence against women in politics and elections  often goes unreported and unmonitored but remains  a troubling issue with far-reaching implications for  democracy, human rights, gender equality, and  security. If women cannot fully participate in the  political future of their country, democracy is at  risk. Women’s ability to exercise political voice as  citizens, activists, leaders, and public servants will be  the ultimate test of whether real progress has been  made to conduct free, fair, and credible elections in  Nigeria. Therefore, this report’s findings indicate the  need to strengthen programmatic implementation of  progressive policies to further raise women’s profile.  This will require collaborative and extensive efforts  with stakeholders across the spectrum towards  achieving gender equality and equity in Nigeria.  According to the World Economic Forum, Nigeria ranks  149th in gender parity among politicians as only 3.4%  of parliamentarians are female, and 8% of ministers  are women (124th) (Global Gender Gap Report 2020). Without a history of having a female head of state, it  is not surprising that the most deficient performance  indicator in the gender gap report is about political  participation.  

The analysis of Ondo State (October 2020  election cycle) provides a springboard for  understanding whether this low report card is based  on the political apathy on the part of women or  exogenous inhibiting factors. In this report, with a  total of 84.3% respondents owning a voter’s card and  61 of 70 respondents indicating that their choice to  vote is self-driven, these responses indicate a high  interest of the female populace in the Ondo elections.  However, 71.4% of respondents expressed their fear  of violence targeted at women during the election  while 21% indicated fear that their votes will not  count. In comparison, 4.3% indicated the challenges  of having few women candidates as inhibiting factors  to political participation.  

Accordingly, majority (77.1%) of the women stated that  their choice predominantly affects voting for their

preferred candidates. According to the indicated  response on whose instruction matter for deciding  how their votes are cast, the female respondents’  percentage distribution is presented in Figure 2. 

A small but modest number of women also indicated  that male voice – husband & other male family  members – matters for candidate choice. This is  more striking across religious lines where it is shown  that this practice may exist more among Christians  than among Muslims in this Southern State. See  Table 3 below. 

Table 3: Percentage distribution of women according  to independence of voting choice 

Voting influence  Religion  Total (#)
Christianity %  Islam %
Own choice 

Male family member Husband 

Female friend 

Other influence

 88.5 

66.7 

100.0 

– 

100.0

 11.5 

33.3 

– 

100.0 

 61 

2
Total  87.1  12.9  70

Source: Fieldwork Ondo State, October 9, 2020 

At the organizational level, INEC acknowledged the  criticism of its organizational capacity especially that  the preceding elections of 2003 and 2007 did not  meet the minimum standards of organizing national  elections.  

This predictably gave a negative perception of  Nigerian elections and placed a burden on the  Commission to improve within and between  election cycles.4 The Ondo State Resident Electoral  Commissioner’s report on 2011 elections indicated  that the Commission encountered major challenges  such as: inadequate supply of election materials;  insufficient funds for logistics support; abduction  and maiming of election officials; inadequate  security in the volatile riverine areas of the state;  and insufficient time allotted for effective training  of election personnel (see page 106 INEC Report  on the 2011 General Elections). “There were reports  of irregularities such as disruption of accreditation  and voting process by hoodlums, snatching of  ballot boxes, ballot papers, election results forms  and other election materials, mutilation of election  results, forceful relocation of polling units, collation  of election result at unauthorized centres, assault  and abduction of election officials.” All these  factors combine to dampen voters’ enthusiasm for  participation. 

Consequently, after the October 10, 2020 elections,  our research team was deployed to measure any  considerable changes in women’s expectations and  experiences. The result of women’s actual practice  on Election Day, October 10, is presented in section  two of this report. 

4Executive Summary, Report on the 2011 General Elections, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC https:// www.inecnigeria.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/REPORT-ON-THE-2011-GENERAL-ELECTIONS.pdf  

SECTION 2  

WOMEN’S PARTICIPATION IN ONDO  STATE 2020 ELECTIONS: ANALYSES OF  ELECTION DAY BEHAVIOR 

Background 

In this second part of our exploration of democratic  practice in the inter-regular cycle of election conduct  in Nigeria, we further examine factors influencing  women’s participation, using the Ondo State-level  elections held on October 10, 2020. Though Nigeria’s  four-year cycle of national, gubernatorial and other  State-level elections effectively began on May 29,  1999, Ondo State fell out of sync in the backdrop of the  result of an appeal court’s decision in February 2009.  The new governor that was sworn-in began a new  four-year cycle, which has since been maintained.  

Findings 

In this snap survey, a short questionnaire was  administered to 47 women, spread across the  townships of Ondo, Akure, Owo, and Okitipupa.  The socio-economic background of the women is  presented below in Table 2.1. 

Table 2.1: Distribution of respondents according to  Marital status, Religion, and Occupation 

Observations  Frequency  Proportion (%)
Marital Status 

Single 

Married 

Disrupted 

Religion 

Christianity 

Islam 

Traditional 

Occupation 

Self-employed 

Employee 

Civil servant 

Student 

Unemployed

 17 

25 

25 

21 

17 

10 

4

 36.2 

53.2 

10.6 

53.2 

44.7 

2.1 

36.2 

21.3 

19.1 

14.9 

8.5
Total  47

Source: Fieldwork, Ondo State, October 10, 2020. 

Slightly more than half of the women are currently  married, about 10% have experienced marital  disruption (divorce, separation, widowhood), while  the remaining one-third are single. (In the pre 

election findings, marital status presented as crucial  to seeking partner influence on candidates’ choice  in favor of whom the women’s votes were cast on  Election Day). Also, about 80% of the women are  economically engaged as self-employed persons,  employees at other businesses, and civil servants.  These engagements gave them a measure of  autonomy in income-earning, which empowered  decision-making at the polls. Lastly, more than half  of the women are Christians, with Muslims coming in  a close second. 

Table 2.2: Distribution of respondents according to  Election Day behavior 

Observations  Frequency  Proportion (%)
The observed improve ment since the last  

election 

Yes 

Voted in October 10  elections 

Yes 

Noticed female discom fort on election day 

Yes

 26 

24 

2

 55.3 

51.1 

4.3
Total  (47)

Source: Fieldwork, Ondo State, October 10, 20 

It is instructive that nearly three-fifths of the women  expressed that they observed improvements in the  October 2020 election’s conduct over the last elections  into State offices held in 2016. Reasons proffered for  these improvements include more orderly conduct  at polling stations occasioned by better security  arrangement. More respondents believed that INEC  appeared to have improved on its election organizing 


capacity. This improvement is more noticeable in the  expression where only 4% of respondents reported  that women had a disruptive experience on Election  Day 2020. The two instances cited were about  disrespectful behavior, where women were not given  preferential treatment in the voting queue. Despite  the relatively peaceful atmosphere for voting, the  proportion of women that voted reduced slightly to  51.1% of eligible female voters. 

Voting behavior according to the age of respondents 

The voting behavior of respondents in this survey  is now presented according to their ages. Overall,  the respondents’ average age is 34 years, with  the youngest aged 19 years, and the oldest at 61  years old. The Constitution of the Federal Republic  of Nigeria guarantees the minimum age of voting  at 18 years (Chapter IV:1999). The distribution of  the women, according to actual voting behavior, is  presented in Table 2.3. 

Table 2.3: Percentage distribution of respondents  according to actual voting by age group 

Age group  Voted on October 10  Total  

(#) 
Yes  No
18-24yrs 

25-34yrs 

35+

 58.3 

37.5 

57.9

 41.7 

62.5 

42.1

 (12) 

(16) 

(19)
Total  51.1  48.9  (47)

Source: Fieldwork, Ondo State, October 10, 2020 

Following the above, of the three broad age groups,  just over half of the women interviewed voted. Voter  apathy was more evident in the age group 25-34  years, where slightly over one-third of the women  voted.  

Nevertheless, the October 2020 elections have  gone on record to be more peaceful than the  others in recent history. Given that the relatively  calm atmosphere may spur women to participate  in future polls, respondents were asked about the  factors considered relevant for casting votes in future  elections. The reasons that may guide their eventual  choices are presented in Table 2.4. 

Table 2.4: Distribution of women according to stated  important factors to voting for candidates 

Reasons for  

candidate  

choice

 Age group %  Total  %
18-24yrs  25-34yrs  35+yrs 
Candidate’s  

personality 

Candidate’s  

political party 

The candidate  has a better  

manifesto 

The candidate  has more  

money 

The candidate  is community  

choice

 33.3 

25.0 

– 

– 

41.7

 6.3 

12.5 

68.8 

– 

12.5

 26.4 

31.6 

26.3 

5.3 

10.5

 21.2 

23.4 

34.0 

2.1 

19.1
Total  (12)  (16)  (19)

Source: Fieldwork, Ondo State, October 10, 2020 

For women in the youngest age group 18-24 years,  which falls under the UN classification of adolescence,  three factors stand out. The first among these for  the candidate they might vote for is community  choice, followed by a candidate’s personality and a  candidate’s political platform. In the age group 25- 34 years, a better manifesto candidate has the most  significant chance of being voted for. Among women  aged 35 years and over, a candidate’s political  platform, which may be an indicator of ideological  leaning, is the most significant appeal; one-third of  the women in this category highlighted this factor. For  the older generation, this may be well connected to  previous republics’ experience where party ideology  was relatively strongly projected to the public. For  instance, the conservative-leaning of NRC (Ibrahim  Babangida era), NPN (Shagari era), and the NPC  (immediate post-independence in the 1960s), or the  social welfare directions of the AG (1960s), UPN (2nd Republic), SDP (military imposed two-party system  under IBB 1992-1993).


Spousal influence and violence did not sway or limit  women’s participation in the Ondo State in October  2020 elections. Instead, the respondents identified  two main obstacles as limitation for their participation  namely; the relatively long distance to polling  stations and the fact that they had to trek unexpected  distances if they were desirous of exercising their  enfranchisement. These inconveniences point out the  need for improvement in the logistics of INEC towards  ensuring that citizens are not denied voting rights;  more polling booths closer home to voters would  improve the inclusivity of the democratic system. 

Female traditional agency 

Women are not defenceless or perpetual victims  of Election Day violence. While women may shy  away from voting, history shows women deploying  their bodies as statements of war and power for  the enhancement of quality democratic ethos and  development. This has been depicted by the Yoruba  women of Southwestern Nigeria, the Ibibio and Ijo  women of Southern Nigeria, the Kikuyu women in  Kenya and the Kom women of Cameroon. In recent  era, the contexts of women’s political struggle have  been analytically documented using the 2009 Ekiti  women’s nude protest to theorize the dynamics of  power relations in Yoruba women’s nude curse vis-à vis socio-cultural and political developments in Yoruba  land. “Women’s nude curse” was a predominant socio cultural practice and ritual performance in Yoruba land  that preceded colonial contact. Agbalajobi’s study  in Ekiti State sought to know why constitutionally  established and approved mechanisms of seeking  redress for democratic injustice have remained less  appealing in Nigeria; and the contributions of the  nude curse to the current state of democratic ethos  in SW Nigeria. In Ekiti State, “Yoruba women broke  away from the religious strictures on nudity and  reclaimed their nude protest performance as a check  to socio-political malaise perpetrated by corrupt and  oppressive rulers.” It has been surmised that the  female body is both a spiritual and material body  capital in the process of socio-political mobilization  and strategic vigilante.  

In Ondo State therefore, this study opens another  research vista to, in the future, examine the ways in  which trado-local conflict resolution mechanisms for  governance or electoral mishaps contradict, attenuate  

or enhance legal pathways of seeking redress in the  face of perceived or real electoral injustice. 

The implication for  women’s participation in  politics and social policy in  Nigeria 

The importance of voting as a woman’s civic  obligation (right and duty) to achieve gender equality  and empowerment cannot be overemphasized. In  Nigeria, women’s right to vote has had a checkered  history due to colonial rule and subsequent military  regimes. With several exogenous factors impacting  participation (to vote and be voted for), women have  not (been able to fully) exercise this right as a privilege  in many instances compared to men. However, the  right to vote is a fundamental means to defending,  emphasizing, and expressing a plethora of other  rights, which in turn determine the gender equality rate  within Nigeria. With proof that empowering women  and girls helps economic growth and development,  the United Nation’s sustainable development goals  aim to end all discrimination against women and  girls as a crucial element to guarantee sustainable  development across the globe. 

This report’s findings therefore suggest the  importance of evidence based civic education to all  political stakeholders in eliminating the root causes of  discrimination that restrain women’s rights in private  and public spheres of the Nigerian political and  economic scenery. We stresses for an urgent need  to intensify efforts towards women’s participation in  Nigeria as a prerequisite to strengthening democracy,  accountability, adequate political representation,  and concerted effort towards fighting wicked  developmental problems (climate change, terrorism,  conflict, poverty, etc.) in Nigeria. 

Reports Limitation 

While the number of women sampled is relatively  small, the results are foundational indicators on more  extensive assessments to be conducted in the future. 


Conclusions and  

Recommendations 

This intra-regular national cycle potentially serve as  a yardstick to measure institutional preparedness  of the nation’s electoral commission, indicator of  potential election disruptors and evolving voters’  attitude and behaviour. For our survey, it helped to  measure the place of women as voters in Nigeria’s  elections. 

Our study on Ondo State Election Day (October 10,  2020) indicated: 

  1. Potential voter apathy due to expectations  of violence on October 10. 
  2. Only 51% of eligible female voters  participated in actual voting on October 10  despite the ‘near absence’ of violence 
  3. Longer distance to polling units was more of  a problem than violence on October 10 
  4. In this part of Nigeria that has been prone  to election day violence, sustaining gains  made on reduction of violence is key in post COVID era 

The findings are therefore instructive for deepening  Nigeria’s democratic process and making the  participation of women as well as gender parity  efforts count in Nigeria. Therefore: 

Monitoring and Tracking  Women Representation 

  • There is need for more comprehensive  and regular reliable data on women’s  representation prior and after different  interventions. 

Entrenching further  reduction in Violence  against Women in Politics 

  • Against fears expressed prior to Election  Day, violence did not materialize. Added to  this is the observation that INEC operations  appear to be better organized. In order to  ensure that these positive developments  continue into Nigeria’s regular election  cycle, it is recommended that: 

o Election monitors/observers receive  

more training on tracking and  

reporting on violence especially  

against women 

o Establish an emergency telephone  system for women candidates and  

voters for real time reporting of  

actual or perceived threats and a  

tracking system to monitor police  

response to such calls. 

Political Mentoring and  Capacity Development of  Women Candidates 

  • While improving the environment for political  participation, simultaneous organisation  of trainers programmes are recommended  to be launched for mentoring and training  women on political systems and women’s  right to participation.  
  • Beneficiaries from this training are thereafter  logistically equipped to organize local  programmes so as to increase the impact of  the training and prepare women for political  work and enhance their political capacity at  the sub-national levels. 

Enhancing Political Party  Platform Support for  Women 

  • Campaign for meetings at convenient and  friendly places and at times when women  can attend. 
  • Advocate for internal party quotas and  oversee the implementation of these quotas. •  Organise gender audits to generate gender  action plans for politics. 
  • Promote women’s visibility in campaigns  by partnering with media houses to provide  media exposure.


Some Readings 

Damilola Agbalajobi. 2019. The Female Nude as  a Symbolic Tool for Social and Political  Mobilization among the Ekiti Yoruba. African  Studies Centre Leiden (ASCL) Visiting Fellow  Research Draft. Leiden University. 

Independent National Electoral Commission. Report  on the 2011 General Elections, INEC.  

Sesan, A.A., 2015. Hegemonic Masculinity and  the Quest for Sustainable Democratic  Governance in Nigeria: Achebe’s Arrow of  God as a Paradigm. Ibadan Journal of English  Studies, 11, pp.283-307. 

Authors  

VICTORIA MANYA

 

Victoria Manya is currently undertaking a  postgraduate programme at the International  Institute for Social Studies – Erasmus University,  where she majors in Governance and Development  Policy. She is a seasoned Lawyer and human  rights activist with over 8 years post call. She has  conducted social science research with a core  

interest in gender equality and women participation  in governance, local development, human rights, and  Entrepreneurship. She collaborates with local and  international organizations and observer groups for  the peaceful and fair conduct of elections in Nigeria.  She also participated actively in the engagements that  led to the successful #NotTooYoungToRun campaign  to reduce the age at which you can run for elective  office in Nigeria.  

Tracy Keshi 

Tracy is a good governance, accountability, social  justice, human rights and gender equality advocate.  She has over 7 years’ experience as programs  coordinator on governance, development, anti 

corruption, human rights and gender inclusive  campaigns working to raise a socially conscious  citizenry in Nigeria; She has led successful campaigns  such as #BounceCorruption, #Upright4Nigeria and  #SayNoCampaigns in this regard . She is an alumna  of the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education  and Advanced Human Rights and peace building  Courses in the University of Pretoria and the Institute  of Security Studies in Nigeria. 

DR AKINYINKA  AKINYOADE:

PHD (2007) International Institute of Social Studies  Den Haag, is Senior Researcher at the African  Studies Centre, of Leiden University. He conducts  social science research and has published articles  and books on Entrepreneurship in Africa, Migration  and Human Trafficking (African Roads to Prosperity),  Food and Water Security (Digging Deeper: Inside  Africa’s Agricultural, Food and Nutritional Dynamics),  and contributed to policy advice important for public  services delivery in fragile and conflict-affected  settings (Promoting inclusiveness in the Dutch policy  agenda on trade and international cooperation).

Field Coordinator 

Juventus Stanley

10
