Female NGO inaugurates LGA coordinators in Bauchi for 2023 elections

The Nigeria League of Women Voters (NILOWV), Bauchi chapter, has inaugurated 20 Local Government Area (LGA) coordinators, to enhance women participation in politics, ahead of the 2023 elections.



Ms. Fatima Dogo, State Chairperson of the NILOWV, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), stated this at its 2022 maiden meeting held in Bauchi, on Saturday.



The theme of the meeting was: Bring Bauchi State Women Together, Ahead of the 2023 General Elections.



Dogo noted that the league had established a structure from the ward to national level, in order to reach a larger number of women.



According to her, the crucial objective of the NGO was the empowerment of women and encouraging some developmental activities.



She said the NGO had commenced some enlightenment campaigns, using town hall meetings, voter education and capacity building, for women seeking elective positions in the state.



The chairperson added that the league had established networks with other women groups, to fast track achievements of their objectives.



“Over the years, women feel they are neglected and thus, see no reason to waste their time during elections.



“However women represent 49.4 per cent of Nigerian population, which indicates an upper advantage in the outcome of general elections results, they should come out en masse to exercise franchises,” she noted.



Dogo said that to achieve the set objectives, NILOWV had rolled out campaigns on the role of women in politics, power and society.



The chairperson called on other NGOs, corporate bodies, development partners and politicians to support NILOWV for women’s participation in the election process in the state.



Meanwhile, the NGO had recognised and awarded some outstanding personalities for their immense contributions to NILOWV and the society.



Among the recipients were Mrs Bulak Afsa, Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists,(NAWOJ) Bauchi, Mrs Hadiza Zakari, Commissioner for Science and Technology, among others.



Mrs Helen Bitrus, a female politician from Bogoro Local Government Area of the state, had, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on the side lines of the meeting, disclosed her intentions, to seek elective post come 2023.



She noted that the NGO encouraged women at the grassroots to embrace politics and entrepreneurship, hence efforts would be made to support female candidates during the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

