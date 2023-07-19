Female NASS members visit First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu

…First Lady advises Lawmakers to remain faithful to constituents

By Chimezie Godfrey

Female Senators and Members of the House of Representatives have paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The First Lady while expressing her delight at the visit especially as she served at the Senate in the last twelve years advised the female National Assembly Members that they should remain faithful to their constituents.



Senator Oluremi Tinubu in her remarks said “you are the women here at the National Assembly for the masses and you should not take this for granted”.

“As a former Lawmaker, I advise you to please work together, irrespective of party affiliation because the success of the nation depends on this”.

The First Lady advised the women to be teachable, learn new things and try those new things as this would give them an advantage in the discharge of their responsibilities as Lawmakers and women in particular.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said, “When men are in the position of power, they do not see gender, so you as women should not fight a man who does not see gender when fighting for power”.

She urged the women not to lose their femininity in the execution of their duties.

She prayed victory for the female Lawmakers who have pending court cases.

In her remarks at the event, the representatives of the Female National Assembly members, Hon Kafilat Ogbara representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, Lagos said the visit was to congratulate the First Lady on the success of the 2023 general elections that brought into office, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and Senator Kasshim Shettima GCON.

The Female National Assembly Members pledged their support and cooperation to the course of Nation building and also to lend a hand of fellowship whenever the need arises for the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Those who visited the First Lady were three (3) Senators and fifteen (15) members of the House of Representatives.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

