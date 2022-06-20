Female Journalists Unveil Book on Yahaya Bello at 47th Birthday Celebration

Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential and Politics Digest, has unveiled a book written by two female journalists on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state at his 47th birthday.

The book titled, “Yahaya Bello: 47 Narratives on a Change Agent,” was presented to the Governor during his 47th birthday in Abuja.

Co-authored by a Senior Correspondent with Politics Digest, Nafisat Bello, and a Correspondent with Economic Confidential, Hafsat Ibrahim, the 183-page Book is a compendium of 47 articles on the activities of the Bello administration which the authors started compiling since October last year.

Speaking on the book, the Chief Executive Officer of IMPR, Mr. Yushau A. Shuaib, said the 47 articles, meant to coincide with the governor’s 47th birthday, cut across his giant strides in the areas of security, economy, infrastructure, job creation, women and youth empowerment as well as his recent bid for the highest office in the land.

Delighted by the presentation, Governor Bello thanked Alhaji Shuaib for the ‘surprise’ birthday gift with a promise to keep doing his best for the upliftment of the downtrodden in the state and elsewhere.

He also expressed gratitude towards the two female authors, who are both Kogi indigenes, and commended their resilience, dedication and staying power which enabled them to see through a project they started since last year without his knowledge.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

