Female Genital Mutilation: Global media takes sensitisation campaign to FCT community

Global Media Campaign, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), in collaboration with Miss Gbaygi Nigeria has organised a one-day sensitisation workshop on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Kurudu/Ajatar community in FCT.

Queen Ruth Shiloh, winner ,2021 Miss Gbagyi Nigeria said in Abuja that the programme was organised to educate women on the dangers of FGM, while encouraging them to stop such practices.

“This sensitisation campaign is a step in the right direction, offenders should be prosecuted to curb and control the spread of infections among young women.

“Women still practicing FGN are exposing their daughters to series of infections, including urinary tract infections , prolonged labour among others ,leading to anxiety and depression.

“I plan to do a follow-up in this community, we discovered a young lady who was circumcised and never even knew, she just found out today while the workshop was on-going, if this practice worked for our mothers, it no longer works today.

The News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) reports that Miss Gbaygi Nigeria is aimed at empowering the girl child, specifically the Gbaygi girl child and promoting the Culture of the Gbaygi Nation.

Mr Daniel Zamani, CEO Zamani Motion Photos and Convener of the workshop, said people were still practicing this culture for polygamous reasons claiming it stops a woman from being wayward.

“As a “he for she,” I will try my best but I won’t do it all by myself, am happy knowing that the community knows better and a lot of knowledge has been imparted on the women and the girl child will not be suffering anymore due to ignorance.

“Thanks to Global Media Champaign Network who has sponsored and taken the initiative to organise this ‘Global Champaign’ during this time, alleviating the suffering of these young children.

He said that the event was themed ”Easter and Ramadan Cut” because the holiday period is when parents are free and have some time to inflict these cuts on their children.

He lauded the efforts of the government so far in creating awareness, while calling on them to also inculcate the campaign into the secondary school health education curriculum to create more awareness.

”The government has been trying,but if they can include it in the school curriculum it will be of great benefit ,it has no health benefits.

Mrs Zainab Sabe, an indigene and mother of four, said all her four children including her only female were circumcised at birth.

According to her, a lot of families are still practicing FGM within their homes and among family members but are too shy to speak up due to the stigma associated with it.

“My daughter is 18 and married now with a child, she confided in me about what she was going through due to this , although she wasn’t aware until today because I never told her about it.

“She’s broken and in tears because of this, all her life and against her wish she has lived with the consequences of our actions, these are archaic practices done by our own parents and should be discouraged.

She called on the government to do all that is possible to encourage women in communities still practicing FGM saying more of the campaigns should be done (NAN)

