Female Deputy Governors visit First Lady, pledge support for Renewed Hope Initiative

Representatives of female Deputy Governors in Nigeria have paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement by Busola Kukoyi, SA Media to the First Lady on Wednesday

During the visit, the female.deputy governors pledged their support towards uplifting the lives of Nigerian women through the Renewed Hope Initiative, a pet project of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Speaking on behalf of the Female Deputy Governors, Ogun State Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele noted that Nigerias human capacity and the future of the country is dependent on the investment made in women, youth and children.

“As a champion of women’s rights,to amplify and advocate the voices of Nigerian women, youth and children who face challenges in various sectors such as education, healthcare, economic empowerment and politics,we want you to know that we are with you and committed to the cause “.

The Deputy Governors stated that they look forward to sharing the First Lady’s vision and how it will impact and benefit Nigeria to implement policies that will promote equal opportunities for all.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu in her remarks expressed gratitude for the support and unity shown to her and the Renewed Hope Initiative by the Deputy Governors.

The First lady said their support in aligning with areas of the initiative which is intended to improve the quality of life of Nigerians is needed especially at a time when Nigerians need succour.

She urged them to come together with unity of purpose and come up with ideas and initiatives that would ameliorate the hardships of the citizens.

“Your support in aligning with areas of the initiative which is intended to improve the quality of life of Nigerians is needed especially at a time when Nigerians need succour”.

“To ensure that the future generations of Nigerians are healthy, educated and productive, the quality of education and skills empowerment for the youth must be a priority”.

“There is still a lot of work needed to eliminate the systematic barriers that hinder the progress of women in the country and results can be achieved with determination and focus especially with the right leadership and support”.

Also present at the meeting were female Deputy Governors from Kaduna, Plateau and Ekiti States.



