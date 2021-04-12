Female aspirant wants God-fearing winner for Anambra’s November governorship election

 Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwe, daughter of deceased Alex Ekwueme, Nigeria’s vice-president (1979 – 1983) wants a God-fearing candidate to win Anambra’s Nov. 6 governorship election.

Mrs Onyemelukwe is aspiring to contest the election in the platform of the PDP.

She was running mate to the PDP’s governorship candidate, Mr Oseloka Obaze, the 2017 governorship election .

Addressing party faithful in Nnewi, Anambra, on Monday, she said: “ prepared, have the exposure.

have the requisite street and administrative experience to drive this broad vision of restoring Anambra to the right path to greatness.

“Four years ago, in 2017, I was considered suitable to co-fly the ticket of our great party, having the requisite training, exposure and experience in the national and state levels.

“My sole motive is to provide selfless service of good governance to Anambra people while upholding the tenets of the founding fathers of our party, God being my helper.’’

Onyemelukwe said she is a promoter of excellent and qualitative education with passion for the advancement of the society through education and creation of economic opportunities.

She stressed while other PDP governorship aspirants qualified to govern Anambra, there was the need to elect a flag bearer would use the opportunity to serve God and humanity. (NAN)

