Female Architects unite to bridge gaps, forge new opportunities

The Female Architects of Nigeria (FAN),have united to bridge gaps and forge new opportunities for women in the built sector and the nation at large.

By Angela Atabo

The Female Architects of Nigeria (FAN),have united to bridge gaps and forge new opportunities for women in the built sector and the nation at large.

The FAN Chair, Ene Agada, made this known at an event in Abuja marking the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD).

The event, with the theme ‘Accelerate Action: Closing Gaps, Creating Opportunities’, the gathering which focused on gender equity and inclusion brought together female architects and women in order sectors to celebrate, learn, and drive meaningful change.

Agada emphasised the urgent need to bridge gender gaps in leadership, business opportunities, and decision-making roles across all sectors.

She also called for equal representation and economic empowerment for women in the built sector to bridge the gender gap.

“Two critical objectives are ensuring women’s right to speak and teach, and fostering an inclusive society where diversity is reflected in leadership and decision-making,” she said.

She urged women to challenge the status quo, support one another, and advocate for systemic change in organisations and communities.

The Keynote Speaker,Dada Alamutu, the keynote speaker, expressed concern over Nigeria’s slow progress in implementing gender-equality policies despite being a signatory to international agreements.

She noted that while progress had been made in entrepreneurship and digital inclusion, true equality required stronger legal frameworks and better policy implementation.

“Women occupy less than five percent of leadership positions in the country. In the corporate sector, only 3.97 percent of women hold senior management roles,” she said.

She also highlighted political underrepresentation, noting that the 2023 elections saw only four women elected as deputy governors across 36 states.

Alamutu further pointed out challenges in education, as millions of girls remain out of school, particularly in rural areas, limiting their future opportunities.

She stressed that violence against women remains a major concern and called for deliberate action to improve inclusion across all sectors.

The President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Mobolaji Adamu, stated that the COVID-19 pandemic worsened gender disparities.

Adamu, represented by the 2nd Vice President,Chioma Wogu-Ogbonna, said many women faced job losses, increased domestic violence, and economic insecurity due to the crisis.

“Without firm legislative backing and societal commitment, gender equality will remain an unfulfilled promise,” she added.

She urged stakeholders to take action beyond political and economic spheres to achieve meaningful change.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that grassroots organisations, female leaders, academics, and media professionals were recognised for their efforts in advancing gender rights.

Grace Ike, Chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, stressed the role of patriotism in shaping narratives around gender equality.

“Let us not just commemorate this day. Let us make every day count for the women who still struggle to be heard, seen, and valued,” she urged.

Ike called on the media to amplify women’s voices and hold policymakers accountable in the fight for gender equality. (NAN)