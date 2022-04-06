Female APC presidential aspirant promises to build on Buhari’s legacy

By Angela Atabo

Ms Ibinabo Dokubo on Wednesday declared her ambition to run for presidential election with a promise of better programmes, policies for Nigerians and build on President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies.

At her declaration event in Abuja, she said she would build on the infrastructure development of the party and ensure regular maintenance to avoid total collapse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dokubo would be contesting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket with the likes of Bola Tinubu, Rochas Okorocha and Gov. Yahaya Bello who have already indicated their interest in the office.

According to her, the APC government led by the president had, in the past seven years performed tremendously in all the sectors.

“In today Nigeria , there is no state in the country that is not witnessing road construction under our great party, APC.

“I stand before this great gathering to declare my intension to run for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under our great party APC come 2023.

“I will make sure we link up the rail lines to all the six geo-political zones to reduce the burden of moving heavy trucks on the roads.

“I will connect the riverine areas to the cities and establish what is called ‘Neighbourhood Watch’ to ensure that every family member plays his or her role in security,“ she said.

The aspirant said that she would make education free for all indigent children, fend for the poor and make widows, orphans and the elderly her priority.

“In the history of Nigeria, no woman has become a president ,vice president or even senate president.

“So I am picking up the challenge to become Nigeria’s first female president to represent and give voice to the women,” she said.

Dokubo said that if given the mandate, she would come up with a policy to ensure all Nigerians return to mechanised farming to enhance food security.

She added that she would come up with lucrative incentives to entice medical doctors back to the country to curb brain-drain and medical tourism.

She said that she would establish health centres in all the 774 local government areas of the country to bring health services closer to the grassroots.

“It is youths o’clock, today is the tomorrow we have always talked about, so let’s try a woman to get it right. Leadership is not by size or by status,” she said (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

