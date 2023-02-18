Female Advocate Calls for Rescue of 5 Christian, 6 Muslim Girls from Bandit Kingpin

A female gender activist, Hauwa Mustapha Babura, has called on Nigerians to come to the aid of the 11 female students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State, who are still in bandits’ captivity.

The students, kidnapped in 2021, have spent over 18 months in their captors’ den.

While making her appeal to Nigerians, Hauwa, in a two-minute video obtained by PRNigeria, said the FGC Birnin Yauri students have been crying and are also tired of being held hostage by terrorists.

“In the name of God, help them,” she said, adding that a social media group she belongs to has since opened a petition website where people can sign, demanding the students’ immediate rescue.

Hauwa also called on Nigerian fathers who have vocal wives to charge them to help escalate the abducted students’ plight.

Hauwa, who is also a child education specialist, said: “Please, help this girls to come back home. Five Christian girls and six Muslim girls are still in the forest with one Dogo Gede.

“They don’t deserve to be in the forest. They are citizens. They want to be home with their parents. Please take this to your church.

“Please take this to your mosque. Help these girls in the name of God. “

In November last year, PRNigeria reported that one of the students gave birth to a child in captivity.

The young mother is among 11 remaining female students yet to be released after gunmen had abducted over 100 students and eight teachers and killed a police man in the mixed boarding school on June 17, 2021.

A few days after the abduction, security operatives succeeded in rescuing some of the students, while others escaped from the gunmen in the process of taking them away. The bandits also released the teachers and 30 of the students.

By PRNigeria