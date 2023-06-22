FEMA warns against indiscriminate dumping of waste, building on water channels

By Ruth Oketunde

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has cautioned FCT residents against building on water channels and dumping refuse in uncovered manholes in the FCT.

Dr Abbas Idriss, the Director-General of FEMA, gave the warning on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that activities of unpatriotic persons who dumped refuse in uncovered manholes had contributed to floodings in some part of the city.

He emphasized the need for residents to own their environment by reporting the anyone who builds or block water channels, to appropriate authorities.

According to him, all hands must be on deck to ensure that no life is lost to flooding this rainy season.

The director-general who urged motorists to desist from driving into pool of water during heavy rainfall, also appealed on residents to clear their drainages to ensure free flow of water.

He called on the residents to always use the 112 emergency toll-free number in the event of an emergency.(NAN)

