FEMA to ensure zero deaths to disasters during dry season – Official 

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has intensified its dry season sensitisation campaign to ensure zero loss of lives and properties throughout the dry season in FCT.

Mrs Florence Wenegieme, the Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, FEMA, stated this during a one-day dry season sensitisation campaign at Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Secretariat, in Abuja on Thursday.

Wenegieme said that the sensitisation campaign is to avert common disasters during the dry season across the six Area Councils of the FCT.

She identified fire outbreaks as one of the major disasters that happen within the dry season period in markets, public places, offices and residential areas.

“The numerous fire incidents associated with dry season constitute a huge challenge as one of the calamities common at this period of the year.

“Over the years, we have always witnessed fire incidents in markets or plazas, especially in January.

“Wildfires are also very common during the dry season due to poor handling of fire.

“Other common disasters during the dry season include outbreak and spread of diseases and accidents, among others,” the director said.

She explained that intensification of the campaign was in line with the directive of the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, and FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud.

The director explained that the campaign was to sensitise residents against negative attitudes and practices that could lead to disasters during the dry season.

According to her, the goal is to ensure there is no loss of lives and properties throughout the dry season.

She said that the agency began the dry season sensitisation in November 2023, beginning with the palaces of traditional leaders, their members of councils and other community structures.

She said that FEMA has decided to extend the campaign to the six area councils, beginning with AMAC, targeting the chairman and members of his cabinet, including representatives from different communities in the council.

In his remarks, the AMAC Chairman, Mr Christopher Maikalangu, said that the council had prioritised emergency management and expressed commitment to sensitise residents of the council.

Maikalangu, who was represented by the Council Secretary, Mr Jafaru Gwagwa, assured FEMA that the council would put every necessary measure in place to ensure that the information reached the grassroots. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai

