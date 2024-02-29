FEMA strengthening emergency response in area councils – Official 

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says it is strengthening emergency response in the six area councils of the territory.

Mrs Florence Wenegieme, Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, FEMA, communicated this during the inauguration of Local Emergency Management Committee in Abaji, Abaji Area Council.

Wenegieme explained that the committee was established to ensure disaster risk reduction at community level in line with the National Emergency Management Agency Act.

She said that the Act provided for the establishment of State Emergency Management Agency at state level and Local Emergency Management Committee at local government level.

Wenegieme said that the committee would serve as the first responder to emergencies at community level while awaiting the arrival of FEMA and other supporting agencies.

The director added that members of the committee would be adequately trained on common disasters and how to carry out rescue operations in an effective and inclusive manner.

“The members will also be engaged in FEMA’s quarterly refresher meetings to keep them on top of their game, update them on weather outlooks and modern methods in disaster response.

“FEMA will equally engage the committee members on simulation and drill exercises to equip them with the necessary skills on how to carry out rescue operations during emergencies,” she said.

The Chairman of Abaji Area Council, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, pledged to procure vehicle, motorcycles, and other logistics for the committee to strengthen emergency response.

The chairman said that the council would also procure a fire fighter truck to be stationed in Abaji, if the FCT Fire Service could not do so.

The step, according to him, is to ensure speedy response to fire outbreaks in the area.

He commended FEMA for the tireless efforts to ensure that the committee was inaugurated, and for the series of sensitisation campaigns to educate residents on how to prevent or mitigate disasters.

“We will do everything humanly possible as a council to support the committee to effectively carry out its functions.

“I will also be deeply involved in the activities of the committee to ensure effective disaster risk reduction in Abaji Area Council,” he said.

The chairman urged the committee members, whom he said were strategically selected, to discharge their duties with all honesty and ensure that no one was left behind during emergencies. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai