FEMA seeks more collaboration with FCDA on flood prevention,mitigation

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has called for more collaboration with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), to address the issue of flooding in the nation’s capital.

Mr Abbas Idriss, Director-General, FEMA, made the appeal when he led members of his management team on a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary, FCDA.

This is contained in a statement signed by Nkechi Isa, Head, Public Relations Unit, FEMA, on Friday in Abuja.

The Director-General said that it was important to strengthen their collaboration as it would reduce the devastating impact of floods in the FCT.

According to him, previous assessment showed that there had been infractions, diversion of water ways as well as other distortions to the Abuja Master plan.

“If we are going to build, let us build based on the building codes and FCDA being the custodian of the development of Abuja should bring all stakeholders together to do the needful in addressing these distortions.

“There is also a need for estates and communities in the FCT to establish response to establish response plans and own up to their environment.

“We can help them develop a response plan but this can be done, unless the communities buy into this idea,” he said.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Mr Shehu Ahmad, assured on his commitment to work with FEMA to remove all illegal developments along flood plains.

He said that some developers were fond of erecting structures in undesignated areas, which in turn, distorts the master plan.

He added that a joint stakeholders conference would be organised to address all the perceived violations before the onset of the rainfall.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

