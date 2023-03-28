FEMA cautions Jabi residents against indiscriminate waste disposal

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has cautioned residents of Jabi District against indiscriminate waste disposal this year’s rainy season approaches.

The Director-General (D-G) of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, made call after an assessment of drainages in Jabi district of the FCT, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Represented by the agency’s Deputy Director, Monitoring and Special Duties, Abubakar Ododa, Idriss, appealed to residents not to block drains through indiscriminate disposal of solid wastes.

He noted that drainages in the area visited were poorly managed as most of the water passage were blocked by solid waste which makes the environment prone to flooding.

Idriss frowned at a the situation where wastes removed from drainages are kept beside the drains and eventually end up in the drains when wind or rain comes.

He appealed to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board,(AEPB), to immediately take action to clear the drains.

The D-G also appealed to residents to maintain the sanity of the environment to avert a possible outbreak of diseases and flooding in the coming season.

He, however, applauded the siting of a well organised dump site, close to Jabi park where refuse is neatly burnt. (NAN)