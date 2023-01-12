FEMA cautions against sale of petroleum products under high-tension wire

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has cautioned traders and residents of the territory against selling petroleum products like kerosene, diesel and engine oil under the high-tension wire.

The Director, Forecasting Response Mitigation of FEMA, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, issued the warning while sensitising traders and markers at Kubwa Village market on how to prevent fire outbreak, on Thursday in Abuja.

Wenegieme frowned at the return of people who were selling petroleum products in the market after the 2022 fire explosion which was caused by the people selling kerosene.

She said: “Today, we are in Kubwa market, you will recall that sometime ago there was a kerosene explosion in this Kubwa village market and to be specific at this location.

“This is a location where a lady was selling kerosene and another woman was frying bean cake (Akara) and there was an explosion and we were involved in the rescue operation.

“Since, then we used to come here to carry out sensitisation to talk to them and advise them on the dos and don’ts in terms of disasters of different kinds.”

She explained that during the dry season, the agency discouraged traders from selling petroleum products in different locations because such products are supposed to be sold only at the filling station.

“But if you look around you will see people selling petroleum products like kerosene, diesel, engine oil, under the high-tension wire.

“Looking in front of us we have a generator mechanic and somebody selling kerosene right beside a transformer and under the high-tension wire.

“That is why the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, the Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, the Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola and the Director-General of FEMA, Abbas Idriss, directed us to come out immediately to advice the residents on how to mitigate the incidence of fire outbreak in the territory’’.

Wenegieme assured that the agency would continue to intensify efforts to rid the territory of all kinds of disasters with a view to saviing lives and properties.

The director said: “What we are doing here is a continuation of the dry season sensitisation which we started in Nov. 2022.

“We have been moving from one market to another to enlighten traders on how they can prevent fire outbreaks in the markets.”

She, however, commended the market management for the provision of fire extinguishers in various locations in the market and urged the FCT Fire Service to carry out comprehensive checks on the market.

Earlier, the Divisional Fire Officer, Kubwa Division, Uwadoneh Idorenyi, emphasised the need for traders and the FCT residents to avoid all risk factors associated with fire outbreak.

She also advised residents to have a fire blankets in their kitchens, avoid storing petroleum products at homes and switch off all electrical appliances whenever they were going out.

“And in case of a fire outbreak and you don’t have a fire extinguisher, everybody should leave the market or house and immediately call toll free number 112,” Wenegieme said. (NAN)