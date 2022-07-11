FEMA assures security, wellbeing of IDPs in Abuja

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Monday in Abuja reiterated its commitment toward ensuring the security and wellbeing of all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the territory.

The Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, gave the assurance at the 2022 Eid-el-Kabir Celebration with IDPs of the FCT.

The event was organised by the agency in partnership with Ufuk Dialogue, an NGO, at Gymnasium Package B, MKO Abiola National Stadium.

“I want to assure you on behalf of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, that you are rest assured for your security and also your livelihood,” he said.

Idriss said the event signified a new chapter in the agency’s emergency response mandate, adding that such kind and thoughtful gesture meant a lots to the IDPs and stakeholders alike.

“We are, therefore, certain that this engagement will promote culture, coexistence, mutual dialogue, understanding and will help to establish common platform for information, data and opinion exchange.

“The success of humanitarian interventions and support usually comes down to the commitment brought to them by volunteers and the emergency support agencies.”

The D-G, who commended Ufuk dialogue for the benevolence, however, said that there was so much yet to be done.

“To say the least, the FCT is home to over 30,000 IDPs and there is no guarantee the number won’t swell further. As such, we need all hands on deck.”

On his part, The President of UFUK Dialogue, Mr Emrah Ilgen, said the organisation was doing a lots to bring Nigerians from diverse ethic and religious backgrounds together.

We have to work together to bring peace. We don’t need conflict, we need peace in this country because Nigeria is a very important country.

“I am living in Nigeria for the past nine years, so it is my country and I am proud as a Nigerian and I want to see the country’s development in unity and togetherness,” he said.

Also, a leader of Abuja IDPs, Malam Abubakar Mustapha, commended Ufuk Dialogue and the agency for celebrating Eid-el-Kabir in a bigger way for the community.

According to him, such gesture is coming for the first time.

Mustapha, however, solicited employment opportunities, empowerment and medical assistance for IDPs in the nation’s capital.

“Many of us are ready and willing to embrace farming but we don’t have access to farmland that we can cultivate. We also have some of our members who are battling with one illness or the other.

“We appeal to the Federal Capital Territory Administration and all government institutions in Abuja to come to our aide.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

