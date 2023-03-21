Felicitations pour in for Oyo State’s Gov. Makinde on re-election

By Akeem Abas

Congratulatory messages from prominent Oyo State indigenes have been pouring in for the re-elected governor of the state, Gov. Seyi Makinde.

Former Gov. Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State on Tuesday in Ibadan congratulated Makinde on his re-election for another four-year term.

In his congratulatory message, Ladoja prayed that God would help Makinde to succeed in meeting the people’s expectations.

“My dear governor, congratulations on your re-election for another term of four years. By now the campaigns, outbursts, lies, abuses, curses, space jostling and deliberate misinterpretations are over.

“All the dramatis personae have quit the stage with their laurels and bruises leaving you alone. What are now left are your promises and stark realities.

“May God help you to succeed to the people’s expectation; to your satisfaction and fulfilment in this selfless job before you,’’ Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland wrote.

Also Dr Oludare Akande, Chairman, American Polytechnic of Nigeria, Ibadan, congratulated Makinde on his re-election.

Akande, a renowned philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer of Bellagio Airlines on Tuesday described Makinde’s victory as the will of God and wishes of the people, stressing that the victory was well-deserved.

He commended Makinde for the giant strides recorded in his first term, urging him to consolidate on the achievements of the first term.

Akande charged the governor to use the opportunity of his second term to further develop the state while also improving the welfare of the citizenry.

He stated that Makinde had endeared himself to the common people by showing them that he is a compassionate administrator.

He also charged Makinde to ensure even distribution of projects across all parts of the state and urged him to be magnanimous in victory by engaging competent people, irrespective of political leanings.

Akande called on Makinde to extend hands of fellowship to his opponents at the election so as to build a greater Oyo State. (NAN)