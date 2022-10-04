Felabration 2022: Dance winners take home N2.38m prize

By Aderonke Ojediran

The 2022 Felabration Afrobics Dance Competition winners have emerged with a total cash prize of N2.38million as reward for their dedication and consistency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition was held at the New Afrikan Shrine at Ikeja, Lagos on Monday.

The ‘Chrysolite’ crew won the first prize and went home with a total sum of N1million.

NAN also reports that Felabration is an annual festival of music and arts commemorating the life and times of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, popularly known as Fela.

It is also a month-long musical and lifestyle festival in honour of the legacies of Fela, the Afrobeat progenitor and legendary musician.

In its sixth year and with the theme ‘Fear Not 4 Man” the Lagos Family came second with a reward of N750,000 while the third prize of the sum of N500,000 went to Danjex, a group of four dancers.

The Judges at the competition are Funke Kuti, a former dancer and founder FK Management and Event, Segun Adefila, co-founder and artistic director of Crown Troupe of Africa and Bunmi Olunloyo, a choreographer and creative director of Bailmos Dance Company.

According to the judges, the 2022 edition of the competition had a higher number of entries than the previous editions.

Commending the dancers for the efforts, Adefila said the dancers were judged for use of space, time, adherence to theme, costume, presence among other considerations.

Speaking on their win, the members of the Chrysolite crew expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete with other dancers and emerge winners.

The crew, which is made up of seven young dancers, promised to leverage on the victory to do greater things.

For the Lagos Family, a group made of six dancers, they explained that the experience of contesting and winning would remain indelible in their career.

Sponsored by 7up Nigeria, Sandra Oyewole, Head collaboration business support committee, rewarded the 4th and 5th winners with a consolation prize of N50,000 each.

NAN also reports that the new Afrikan Shrine was agog with young dancers that turned up for the Afrobics dance competition

Attendees at the event were also given the opportunity to participate in a random dance competition that saw three people winning the sum of N10,000 each.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

