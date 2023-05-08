Feed constitutes about 70% of cost of livestock production in Nigeria – FG 

The Federal Government says, feed (animal food) constitutes about 70 per cent of the cost of livestock production in Nigeria.

Mrs Winnie Lai- Solarin, Director, Animal Husbandry Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, stated this on the side line of a training for farmers on utilisation of low grade grain on Monday in Abuja.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the training on low cost feed production, through the use of alternative feed ingredients was essential in increasing their profits.

Lai- Solarin said that it would also reduce the rate of competition between man and animal for conventional feed ingredients.

She said that this would uplift their businesses as feed millers and livestock farmers.

The director said that Silage making and utilisation was one of such knowledge that could make a difference.

Lai- Solarin said that the ministry of Agriculture had in the past, initiated and carried out several support programmes to give lasting support to the farmers.

“As we know, there is a low production capacity of most feed mills in the country. This is mainly due to scarcity and high cost of feed ingredients.

“Many farmers have been thrown out of business, and some are involved in many sharp practices that undermine the effectiveness of their activities on the environment,“he said.

Lai-Solarin said that subsidising the cost of feed production, will not only increase farmers’ profit but also sustain their interest.

She said alternative feed resources for climate smart animal feed production would reduce the cost of feed production.

“The ministry is aware of the plight of farmers, especially livestock farmers and is determined to support them to improve their production process to achieve feed and food security,”she said.(NAN)