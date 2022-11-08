Fedpoly Ede emerges overall best in national tech exhibition

By Victor Adeoti

The Federal Polytechnic, Ede in Osun, has emerged the overall best in the national innovation and creative invention exhibition/competition.

This is contained in a statement signed by Sola Lawal, the Protocol, Media and Public Relations Officer of the institution, made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Lawal said that the competition was organised by Ubelle Nigeria Ltd., on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Education for Polytechnics in Nigeria.

He said that at the end of the competition held in Benin city on Nov. 2, students of the institution clinched the first, second and third positions.

Lawal said the students also became the overall best students in the South-South and South-West regions.

According to him, this exceptional feat gave the requisite leverage to the Polytechnic to participate in the National Competition and grand finale on Nov.15 in Abuja.

“A mail was sent in the month of October by Ubelle Nigeria Ltd., on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Education to Polytechnics across Nigeria to submit undergraduate students’ inventions and creative innovations in the field of Science and Technology.

“To this end, the Federal Polytechnic, Ede was among the few Polytechnics that submitted entries.

“The Polythechnic scaled through the preliminary stage, in which four students from the institution were selected to participate in the competition.

“The selected students were: Abbey Valentine Ngozi (Mechanical Engineering) Technology Department; Afolabi Emmanuel Oluwasegun (Computer Engineering Technology Department; Alabi Emmanuel Oluwapelumi (Electrical Engineering Technology Department) and Adeyi Adekunle Samuel (Civil Engineering Technology Department).

“The team, which was led by Babatunde Adewumi from the Civil Engineering Department, at the end of the competition/exhibition clinched the first, second and third positions in the South-West and produced the overall best student in the South-South and South-West,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Acting Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Joseph Petinrin, commended the contingents for the honour done the institution.

Petinrin said his admonition for total dedication and restoration of academic excellence during his maiden interactive session with members of staff of the institution, was now yielding positive results.

He urged the contingents to be good ambassadors of the institution, in line with the motto of the institution, which is “Knowledge, Skill and Character” and come out in flying colour at the grand finale of the competition,” he said.(NAN)

