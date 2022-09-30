Federalism in Nigeria: Platform reviews 62 years after independence

As Nigeria prepares to celebrate 62 years of independence, a group of Nigerian organisations is putting together a platform, The Federalism Discourse, to analyse and review the country system of government.

The platform is dedicated to open and incisive conversations on the governance structure of Nigeria and the fundamental dysfunctions that underlie the country’s many social challenges.

The group will have its first session on Monday. October 3, 2022, to commemorate Nigeria’s independence, with the theme: Federalism in Nigeria: 62 Years After Independence.

This maiden edition will feature a panel of distinguished Nigerians. The panellists include Ndi Kato, executive director, Dinidari Foundation, Dr. Tope Fasua, economist and public policy scholar, Dahiru Majeed, journalist and columnist, and Cynthia Mbamalu, director of programs, Yiaga Africa.

The event, which will be streamed online for participants outside Abuja, will be moderated by Dr Chido Onumah, the author of We Are All Biafrans, and will take place at the Roving Heights Bookstore located in the City Centre Mall on Gimbiya Street, Area 11, Abuja.

The Federalism Discourse is billed as a bi-monthly event that x-rays different aspects of Nigeria’s federal structure. It is managed by the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), Roving Heights, Madiba Foundation for Good Governance, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Dinidari Foundation, FIST Africa, MILID Foundation, and Premium Times.

