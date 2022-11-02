Federal University Katsina to commence diploma, certificates in Qu’ranic sciences

By Abbas Bamalli

Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State says it will soon commence Diploma, Certificate and Basic Intensive Certificate

programmes in Qu’ranic courses.

The information is in a statement issued on Wednesday in Katsina by Mr Habibu Umar-Amin, the Public Relations Officer of the institution.

According to him, the university’s Centre for Qur`anic Studies and Research (CQSR) has concluded arrangements for commencement of the programmes.

He said that the Director of the centre, Dr Jabir Musa-Suleiman, said the programmes included Diploma in Qur`anic Science, Senior Certificate in Qur`anic Studies and Basic Intensive Certificate Course for Qur`anic Proficiency.

He quoted Musa-Suleiman as saying that the duration of the diploma programme was two years, and requires candidates who memorised the Holy Qur`an and other requirements of the diploma progamme.

He stated that “the requirements as mentioned by Musa-Suleiman are four credits in Ordinary level, comprising Arabic Language and Islamic studies.

“The period for the certificate course is two semesters comprising three different classes which includes basic level beginners and advanced level.

“The duration for the Basic Knowledge of Qur`anic Studies programme is three years, targetting those who memorised the Holy Qur`an. The certificate would enable candidates to further their studies in and outside the country.”

According to him, such courses introduced by the university cannot be offered by many first generation universities in the country.

He, therefore, urged interested applicants to take advantage of the centre and get enrolled, assuring them of best academic experience. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

