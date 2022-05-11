Federal University Gusau gets full accreditation of 13 new courses from NUC

By Ishaq Zaki

The Federal University Gusau, has secured full accreditation of 13 academic programmes from the National Universities Commission (NUC).



This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Wednesday by the Information Officer of the University, Malam Umar Usman.



According to the statement, the NUC has released the results of the Jan., 2022 accreditation exercise conducted for the 13 academic programmes of the university that got interim accreditation during the 2018 accreditation exercise.



“The university, according to the results released, secured full accreditation for all the 13 programmes.



“This is contained in a letter sent to the University through the Vice Chancellor, dated 14th April, 2022, with reference No: NUC/ES/412/VOL.14/43 titled “Results of the October/November 2021.”



Accreditation of the Academic Programmes in Nigerian Universities was signed by the Director of Accreditation of the Commission, Dr. Maryam Sali, on behalf of the NUC Executive Secretary,” Usman explained.



According to the letter, all the 13 re-accredited programmes in the three Faculties of Science, Humanities, and Education got full accreditation.



“Commenting on the development, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Mu’azu Abubakar, expressed his delight over the results of the accreditation and thanked the Council, University Management and entire staff for their efforts and contributions towards securing full accreditation for the whole re-accredited programmes.



“While expressing his happiness with the results, the Vice Chancellor also appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders who contributed in one way or the other to the success of the institution in that regard.



The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mu’azu Abubakar, assumed duty as the third substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University in February 2021. (NAN)

