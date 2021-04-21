Federal University Dutsin-ma dispels rumour of attack, abduction of students

 The University, Dutsin-ma, Katsina State, has debunked social media report an attack on the and abduction students by bandits.Mr Habibu Matazu, Acting Director, Public Relations and Protocols the , made the denial a telephone interview with the News Agency Nigeria .“

There was no of bandits’ attack on any of the campuses of the .“As I am with you, we are all the , no of attack, and nobody was abducted. I don’t know why they did that to us,

it is false,” he said.Matazu urged students, parents, guardians, the entire university community and all Nigerians to disregard the rumour.He added that the university has put adequate measures to safeguard lives and property of students and staff of the . (NAN)

