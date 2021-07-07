Federal Treasury Academy to award FG-approved, widely acceptable certificates soon, says AGF Idris

AGF Ahmed Idris fcna and the Ag.Director Federal Treasury Academy Orozo,Mr Jatto Audu during a courtesy visit to the Treasury House, Abuja

The Federal Treasury Academy (FTA) is soon to award government approved, widely acceptable Diploma in public Finance Management.

To ensure this vision becomes a reality, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is undertaking a wide-range of activities and consultations to obtain the necessary legal backing and approvals by relevant Agencies.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA dropped this hint when the management of the Federal Treasury Academy visited him in Abuja.

The Federal Treasury Academy, located at Orozo, in the Federal Capital Territory, is an arm of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) established with the vision to serve as a premier institution for developing human capacity in public finance education and management.

” We will do all that is necessary to ensure acceptance of your certificates. When we get our reforms approved, the certificates will have acceptance in the labour market and career advancement. We will do all that’s necessary and possible for the Federal Treasury Academy (FTA) to advance as an institution”, he assured.

Idris opined that in order to sustain the successes of the ongoing Federal Government financial management reforms, it is imperative to provide effective financial and accounting training for public officers.

He disclosed that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is sponsoring a Bill, through the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning for a complete change of the structure and administration of the institution. He added that massive infrastructural developments is being carried out and necessary approvals is being sought from regulatory agencies.

Idris applauded the initiatives and sense of responsibility of the management of the institution, which he noted has attracted patronage by many agencies and organizations. He tasked them to ensure accountability and transparency in the management of the finances of the institution.

Earlier, the Acting Director of the Federal Treasury Academy, Jatto Audu informed the Accountant General of the Federation that all the courses in the institution have been professionalized. He mentioned that the institution has been granted approval to commence pre-Diploma courses.

He said the institution currently has a total of forty-eight students for the two-year Diploma courses, adding that a number of agencies have indicated interest to send their staff for training at the institution.

