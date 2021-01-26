Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe gets new CMD

Dr Yusuf Abdullahi has been appointed as the New Chief Medical director (CMD) of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe (FTHG). His appointment followed the death of the former CMD, Dr Yahaya Alkali on Nov. 5, 2019, and the appointment of Dr Sule Bathna as acting CMD. During the handing over ceremony held on Tuesday at the FTHG boardroom, the former acting CMD, Bathna commended all staff as well as the board members of FTHG’s governing board for their support.

On his part, the new CMD, Abdullahi, commended President Muhammadu Buhari “for finding me worthy of this appointment as the CMD. I will hold this trust to bring excellence while fulfilling the mandate of FTHG.” He said his vision was to ensure provision of better health services, training and re-training of staff as well as conducting clinical and operational researches that would impact positively on the people.

According to him, FTHG under his leadership would be more “patient-centred” towards the provision of resounding and acceptable healthcare services. “The ultimate aim of my leadership is to leave resounding, efficient and effective but self-sustaining legacy, for the hospital and the betterment of the people of Gombe State. The new CMD said he would also motivate staff by ensuring that their welfare was prioritised to make them more efficient in the discharge of their duties.

He solicited the support of all staff and the governing board, adding that “I cannot do it alone, I need your support to move FTHG to a new height to meet best global standards.” Mr Enyi Enyi, the Chairman, Board of Management FTHG, while congratulating the new CMD, pledged to always avail Abdullahi the needed attention towards the development of the hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 46-old year Abdullahi was born in Gombe State and attended his primary and secondary schools in the state.

He obtained his Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Maiduguri, Borno, before proceeding to University College, Ibadan for his residency training. Abdullahi, who is now a Senior Consultant Pathologist, started his career with the Gombe State Ministry of Health. (NAN)