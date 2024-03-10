Federal Road Projects: Tinubu assures Kogi of timely completion

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured of the timely completion of all on-going federal road projects in Kogi State.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi made this known while on an inspection tour of federal road projects in the state on Sunday.

According to the Minister, President Tinubu is interested in the early completion of outstanding sections on the Lokoja-Ganaja road which failed due to impact of flood in the area and sections of the Lokoja-Okene-Auchi-Benin Highway which will now have a flyover bridge around the Obajana junction in Lokoja.

Senator Umahi who also inspected the Felele and Akpanya sections of the Lokoja-Abuja Highway assured that work on seven critical points on the road will soon be ramped up by the federal government.

He advised contractors handling the road projects to stick to specifications of the project designs and ensure completion of the projects within approved time frame.

In his remarks, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo represented by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Joel Oyibo Salifu who accompanied the Minister of Works on the inspection tour commended the Federal Government of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for according high priority to federal road projects in the state.

The State Deputy Governor assured the Minister of Works of the continued cooperation and support of the Kogi State Government towards the completion of all federal road projects in the state.