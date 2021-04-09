The Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa has partnered with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) to equip staff and students with practical knowledge on television production and other related disciplines.

Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Abdullahi Ahmed, stated this when he received the management of the NTA Lafia, Nasarawa State, on a working visit to his office on Friday in Nasarawa.

Ahmed said that the institution had resolved to continue to work with the NTA to enhance the capacity of its staff and students to boost the educational development of the institution.

He noted that the partnership would yield a positive result considering the fact that some of the students from the Mass Communications Department and engineering courses rely on NTA for their SIWES programmes and industrial attachment.

The rector appreciated the management of Lafia NTA station for their unwavering support to the student of the polytechnic on industrial attachment.

Ahmed expressed delight on the student performance during their Industries training as worthy of emulation, described them as good ambassadors of the polytechnic.

He disclosed that his administration had recorded tremendous achievement on infrastructure as well as enabling environment for learning and research

The rector pledged to continue to work with NTA in projecting the image of the polytechnic through news coverage that would take them to a greater height.

Earlier, the General Manager, NTA Lafia, Malam Sani Salihu, said that the station was ready to collaborate with the polytechnic on manpower development.

Salihu said that the objective of the visit was to create a synergy of interaction with the rector on his laudable achievements recorded since the inception of his administration.

The general manager stated that the polytechnic students had performed wonderfully well within the period of their industrial attachment.

He commended the management of the polytechnic for their laudable initiative geared towards the educational development of the institution.

In attendance were Dr Abdullahi Makama, Deputy Rector Administration, Dr Funsho Olowoniyi, Deputy Rector Academics and Malam Munnir Ahmad, the Registrar of the polytechnic. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

