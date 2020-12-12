Federal poly Bauchi matriculates 6,559 students

Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has matriculated 6,559 students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Mr Sanusi Gumau, said this on Saturday in Bauchi at the matriculation and oath taking ceremony of the new students.

He said that the polytechnic received about 10,000 applications and admitted 9,654 while only 6,559 registered and matriculated.

Gumau warned the matriculating students against indulging in any act that was frowned upon by society and the institution.

“Indecent dressing is not tolerated here, cultism does not have a place here and theft which is a crime everywhere, is also a crime in this institution,” he said.

He, however, called on the student union officials, cadet corps, the security unit and other relevant authorities to assist the polytechnic in reporting erring students.

According to Gumau, the institution awards certificates based on character and learning and “you must carefully read your students’ handbook in order not to be found wanting in any area.”

The Rector said that the institution would not compromise its reputation due to the misconduct of any student.

Speaking earlier, the Registrar of the Polytechnic, Hajiya Rakiya Maleka, said that the institution was known for its quality in technological educational service delivery since the early 1970s.

Maleka reminded the students that the orientation lectures conducted earlier were to ensure that their stay in the polytechnic until graduation was safe and smooth.

“It is hoped that you will utilise the knowledge and experiences acquired during the orientation exercise and make it an integral part of your stay in the polytechnic,” she said.

She urged the students to maintain the COVID-19 protocols to stay safe at all times.

“You will recall the uncomfortable experience occasioned by coronavirus.

“Please, do not throw caution to the wind regarding safety regulations, preventive measures and health advice given by the polytechnic. Obey the social distance regulation and all other directives.

“Wear a face mask and use hand sanitiser regularly and report any common symptom of coronavirus disease such as severe fever, dry cough, tiredness, sore throat, conjunctivitis, and loss of taste among others,” the registrar said.(NAN)