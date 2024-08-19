Federal Medical Centre, Wase, begins operations

Patients who have benefited from the services of The Federal Medical Center, Wase, have commended the vision in setting up the facility saying it has provided the much needed healthcare they’ve lacked for decades.

The patients are drawn from communities in and around Plateau state including neighbouring states such as Bauch, Nasarawa and Taraba.

Expressing satisfaction with the state of equipment at the facility and the services provided, those who have had reasons to visit the FMC describe the facility as heaven sent and wondered how they could have fared without it

The establishment of the FMC, Wase, was facilitated by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase.

The vision became a reality after an MOU was signed between Plateau State and the Federal Ministry of Health on 17th August 2024 where Governor Mutfwang and the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, paid glowing tributes to the former Deputy Speaker for not only facilitating the FMC, but also the National Orthopedic Hospital Jos.

The commencement of operations by the Medical Center, Wase, on Wednesday, after the inauguration came as a big relief to many constituents of Wase and its environs, who have had to endure undue hardships in accessing medical care.

A lady who brought her sick child, Maimuna Mohammad, who had been booked for ante-natal procedures in Bauchi for her sick daughter was attended to at the FMC in Wase to the delight of her family who were grateful that they needed not to have travelled long distance to access quality medical care.

Maimuna , who is in her 40s, said in the past, she had to cope with high cost of transportation and “excruciating” pain of medical bills due to the absence of adequate medical care around her place of residence.

She was one of the first patients to arrive at the FMC Wase on Wednesday when it was opened, saying she had waited and prayed fervently to have a medical facility within her domain.

“My child has been crying all night and I had to borrow money to travel to Bauchi in the morning only to be informed that our hospital in Wase has started services and I went there and I was surprised to see doctors who attended to us and my child is recovering. I cried as if the world would end,” she told our reporter on Wednesday.

Similarly, 35-year-old Musa Shehu said he has been registered with a hospital in Jos for a long time and that he couldn’t afford private hospitals.

“So I am happy that the doctors are available to attend to us today. I have been waiting for this day,” Mr Shehu said.

“Our correspondent who visited the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Wase, Plateau State, confirmed that doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and attendants were busy attending to patients who had visited the facility in their large numbers.

“In fact, I don’t know if anyone will have the time to talk to you because we are very busy with patients” a medical doctor who does not want to be mentioned, told reporters at the health facility.

At the front desk of the facility, a nurse, who also does not want to be quoted, said as of Wednesday afternoon, 35 pregnant women were already attended to by the doctors, while more than 100 patients have registered for various ailments.

“Of the 35, 14 are new mothers. We are busy attending to accident victims and other emergencies and the number is increasing” the nurse said.

Another patient, Joseph Lipdo, who came from the neighboring Langtang, a community in Langtang North LGA which shares boundary with Wase, said as at 12 noon, he was attended to by the doctors.

Another patient who identified himself as Mr Isaac who is in his 60s, said visited the center from Taraba State for a check-up. He expressed delight for the proximity of the center which has provided succor to his medical needs.

“My mother cannot walk alone without being assisted. But now that the medical Center has begun operations, she has been attended to this morning and we have been asked to go for some medical tests, as usual,” Mallam Shehu told reporters.

This development marks a milestone in the healthcare sector of Plateau State, promising to enhance medical services and improve the quality of life for its residents as well as other citizens.

It is clear that Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase is among the few who have deepened the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to the grassroots where it is deeply appreciated in advancing healthcare infrastructure and ensuring accessible medical care for all.